openSUSE Leap 15.6 is your last chance to use this version before it switches to immutable

openSUSE Leap 15.6 is available now to download and install for free.

openSUSE Leap is a very powerful desktop operating system that can grow with you as you learn the ins and outs of Linux.

This is the last iteration of the non-immutable Leap.

openSUSE has been around for a long time and has garnered a reputation for being very powerful and stable, with it mostly targeted toward the business desktop. That doesn't mean, however, that openSUSE isn't perfectly at home on your personal desktop.

I've always found openSUSE to be one of those desktop operating systems I knew I could count on and every time I used the OS, I came away impressed.

But with openSUSE Leap 15.6 (the latest iteration), we're seeing the last chapter in this particular story. When version 16 rolls out, it will be the first immutable release of openSUSE Leap. At that point, the operation system will be based on SUSE's Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP), which is an immutable core. From that point on, upgrades will be handled via app containers, such as Flatpak.

In the end, this change will mark a big leap forward in security, so if you think openSUSE was already a tightly secured distribution… just you wait.

As for 15.6, it's not much different than previous releases, which were not much different than previous releases, and on and on and on. Such minor revisions have always been a big selling point of openSUSE. You always know what you're getting. Sure, you might see new features on whichever desktop you choose (between GNOME or Plasma) and there are always new goodies under the hood but, for the most part, openSUSE has always been that familiar face you're always happy to see, knowing that it won't ever let you down.

Once you've installed openSUSE Leap, log in and you'll be greeted by a Welcome app that includes links for:

Read Me.

Documentation.



A website that allows you to find applications to install (more on this in a moment).



A contributor page.



openSUSE Build.



Donations.



Honestly, the Welcome app could use some serious attention. Not only does it look outdated, but the application website doesn't function well because it seems it doesn't support Leap. This could be in light of the changes coming to Leap but that's hard to say.

Fortunately, the desktop app store (I chose the Plasma route) makes for easy application installation. I assume, once Leap makes the transition to the ALP platform, this will not change.

Out of the box

But let's talk about what we have now. Out of the box, you get Plasma 5.27.11 or GNOME 45, kernel 6.4.0, and X.org (instead of Wayland). You're probably thinking, "Well, that seems out of date." If you prefer your software to be of the newer sort, your assumption would be correct. But this is fairly common for a distribution like openSUSE. Similar to Debian, openSUSE doesn't ship with the latest-greatest releases. That's fine because it means everything is rock-solid and stable. And given that openSUSE is already a reliable desktop operating system, that's saying something.

The Plasma desktop is configured in a fairly pedestrian way. It's the usual bottom panel, desktop menu and icons, system tray, and not much more. Of course, you can personalize the Plasma desktop to your heart's content (such as a floating panel, widgets, and more). You can even switch the desktop menu from a traditional one to a desktop overview style.

YaST and System Settings

As far as preinstalled software, you get apps like Firefox, LibreOffice, Dolphin (file manager), Emoji Selector, File Light (disk usage tool), Kate (text editor), KMail, KNotes, Konversation (chat app), TigerVNC Viewer, VLC (media player), and (of course) YaST (the powerhouse SUSE settings app). YaST (Yet Another Setup Tool) comes in two forms: Settings and Software. The Software side of things is another route for installation applications. I would recommend you stick with the desktop app store (Discover for KDE and Software for GNOME) because YaST software, albeit powerful, isn't quite as user-friendly.

YaST allows you to configure just about everything you need on your desktop, from software, hardware, system, network, security, virtualization, and more. If you just want to configure your desktop, go with the traditional System Settings app. Why? Because YaST is geared more toward administrators. The good news is that YaST makes it easy to set up things like network shares, Windows Domain Membership, and much more.

Who is openSUSE Leap for?

I would be remiss if I said openSUSE Leap is for everyone. It's not. You really need to have at least a modicum of Linux experience to get the most out of this distribution. That being said, it could easily serve as your desktop OS, as long as you hold off on YaST until you know what you're doing. With that said, openSUSE has always been a great Linux distribution for those who want to hit the ground running and expand their skills, without having to keep migrating to another (more powerful) distribution.

Should you try openSUSE Leap? If you really want to give this distribution a go, I'd either wait until version 16 (when it's immutable) or go with Tumbleweed (which is the rolling release version). That's not to say you should avoid the current Leap release, but with a major change on the horizon, I would be more inclined to wait it out…or roll along with Tumbleweed.