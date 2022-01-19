Opera introduces new browser dedicated to crypto using Web3

Opera

Opera announced a brand-new browser option dedicated to cryptocurrency to make it easier to buy and organize crypto and NFTs.

The multi-platform web browser company said in its announcement on Wednesday that the new browser, known as the Crypto Browser Project, is available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Android, with an iOS version coming soon. The browser has Web3 integration at its core to make it easier to work with blockchain.

"Too few of the web browsing experiences offered today have been built with the intention of putting Web3 centerstage and making blockchain technologies understandable and easy to use," the company said. "With the Crypto Browser Project, we have set out to change this, and starting today; we are inviting the blockchain community to join this mission."

At the start, the Crypto Browser Project will support blockchains including Bitcoin, Celo, Ethereum, and Nervos, with plans to add more in the future.

While Opera already has a browser that has a cryptocurrency wallet with Web3 support, the Crypto Browser Project includes a native non-custodial crypto wallet that allows you to access your crypto directly within the browser without having to install any extensions. Opera said that this new wallet would eventually replace the wallet solution in its other browsers. In addition, the new browser includes a secure clipboard that allows you to copy and paste without worrying about security safely.

Another stand-out feature of the new browser is its "Crypto Corner," which contains all the latest blockchain news, crypto-related podcasts, and vlogs and keep track of upcoming airdrops and crypto events.

The Crypto Browser Project also comes with a sidebar that takes you to Crypto Twitter, Discord, Reddit, and more, as well as Telegram and Whatsapp.

Opera said the browser would be released as open source soon, adding that the goal is to "integrate these blockchains and decentralized domain naming systems into our crypto browsers, allowing you to enjoy them all."

It's important to note that Opera said it is implementing a more energy-efficient layer within the browser, known as the Etherium Layer 2. Opera said that this type of Layer 2 adoption provides ways to transact and run dApps more environmentally conscious. The environmental impact of blockchain on high energy consumption has been criticized since the annual usage of electricity used to power just Bitcoin alone is reportedly 134 TWh.

Even with concerns about the environmental impact of the rise of cryptocurrency, experts predict that 90% of the global population will adopt cryptocurrencies in the next decade. In just the past few years alone, the cryptocurrency market has grown from $1.44 billion in 2020 to $1.63 billion in 2021.