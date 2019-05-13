Optus details NSW and Victorian suburbs to get Ericsson 5G

Ericsson to build 50 Optus 5G sites Optus has revealed that in addition to Nokia, it is also working with Ericsson across its 5G launches.

Optus has laid out 50 sites to receive 5G, via Ericsson kit, across Australia's two most populous states.

In Victoria, which has yet to receive any Optus 5G Home Broadband, its site will cover: Abbotsford, Arthurs Seat, Braybrook, Brunswick, Campbellfield South, Coburg, Croydon South, Dandenong South, Fishermans Bend, Geelong West, Greenvale Reservoir, Hoppers Crossing, Kensington, Laverton West, Maidstone, Mornington, Mt Evelyn, Mt Martha, Noble Park, Noble Park South, Norlane, Preston East, Research, Reservoir North, Rosebud, Rosebud East, Rye Central, Springvale South, Wantirna South, and Williams Landing.

For Sydney, sites include: Alexandria, Carlton, Castle Hill, Dudley, Enfield East, Greystanes, Kellyville, Macquarie Park, Marrickville, Mosman, North Baulkham Hills, North Ryde, North Ryde Business Park, North Ryde West, North Sydney Central, Oatlands, Panania, Peakhurst, Riverside Corporate Park, and Rydalmere.

Optus flagged its intention to use Ericsson and Nokia kit in February.

"Our multi-vendor approach to Optus 5G will help to deliver a more dynamic and innovative 5G network for the benefit of our customers," Optus Networks MD Dennis Wong said in February.

"We are working closely with Ericsson to conduct critical interoperability device testing so that we can deliver a compatible 5G home broadband product to customers and open this site up as part of our expressions of interest campaign."

Optus plans to have 1,200 5G mobile sites live by March 2020 across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory, South Australia, and Western Australia.

The telco is offering its 5G Home Broadband product at AU$70 a month, which provides unlimited data at a 50Mbps minimum speed.

In its third quarter results, Optus pinned its AU$147 million profit drop on the National Broadband Network.

The Singtel-owned telco will release its full-year results on Wednesday.

Related Coverage