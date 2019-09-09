Optus unveils AU$30 travel SIM for Australia with 60GB

Image: Optus

Optus has launched a new AU$30 prepaid travel SIM for visitors to Australia, available from certain stores located in Australia's airports.

The SIM comes with unlimited standard talk and text across Australia, 60GB of data, and unlimited standard international calls to Canada, mainland China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The data quota is rechargable in 35GB installments that will also cost AU$30.

The SIM is available at Optus stores in Brisbane International, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney International airports, as well as other airport stores such as WH Smith, awpl, and NewsLink.

Users on the SIM will need to install the My Optus app to access a number of tourist-centric discounts.

In its first quarter results announced last month, Optus reported revenue increased 3.3% to AU$2.25 billion for the quarter, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation increased by almost 5% to AU$687 million.

Compared to last quarter, the telco said it lost 52,000 prepaid customers, added 50,000 postpaid customers, and 3,000 mobile broadband customers. Overall, the telco now has 3.37 million prepaid customers, 5.73 postpaid customers, and 1.18 million mobile broadband customers.

In May, the telco laid out 50 suburbs to receive its 5G fixed wireless service, split between 30 sites in Victoria and 20 in New South Wales.

Optus plans to have 1,200 5G mobile sites live by March 2020 across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory, South Australia, and Western Australia.

The telco is offering its 5G Home Broadband product at AU$70 a month, which provides unlimited data at a 50Mbps minimum speed.

