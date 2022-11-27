'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Many people I have talked to are hesitant on getting an Apple Watch or Fitbit because they don't like the feeling of something on their wrist. But, when I hear them say that I always point them in the direction of an Oura Ring Heritage - a ring that can keep track of your sleep, fitness, body temperature, and much more. While it obviously isn't a substitute for a typical watch, the information you can discover from your finger is quite impressive.
While the Oura Ring is just a fraction of the size of a smartwatch, this wearable has comparable features to Fitbits and Apple Watches but with more accurate readings. When it comes to gathering information about your health, the most accurate readings tend to come from the finger including heart rate, movement data, and general accuracy among skin tones.
Read the review: Oura Ring 3 review
These rings are made out of titanium with PVD coating allowing them to be water-resistant up to 328 feet. Sleep scoring, physical readiness readings, and activity tracking are just a few of the many features this ring has. With sleep-tracking technology, this ring can detect your oxygen levels to determine if you have breathing problems overnight and give you a score based on how well you slept that night. By keeping track of your sleep, your readiness score will be more accurate allowing you to know when the best time to exercise is, or if you should take a day off from the gym.
Also: Best fitness trackers
The Oura Ring Gen3 rarely sees a deal due to its high-quality construction and capabilities. But, with Cyber Monday looming over us, the perfect time to secure a smart ring is now. Plus, if you find out it's not for you, Oura has extended their return policy to January 31st for purchases made now until the end of the year.