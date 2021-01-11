OWC unveil high-end hardware for professionals

OWC has unveiled a raft of new -- and reassuringly expensive -- hardware for professionals, including the world's first U.2 carrier shuttle for 3.5-inch drive bays.

Anyone who knows OWC knows that the company is best known for making hardware aimed at the Mac ecosystem, but this lineup has hardware not only for Macs, but also PCs, tablets, and even Chromebooks.

Envoy Pro FX First up is the OWC Envoy Pro FX. A high-speed, bus-powered, certified dustproof, drop-proof, and waterproof external hard drive. Plug & play with past, present and future Macs, Windows and Linux PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices

Supports Thunderbolt and USB interface with speeds up to 2800MB/s

Advanced storage technology with TRIM support works with Thunderbolt to deliver the fastest and most reliable portable drive performance available today

Bus-powered and smaller that most compact smartphones

Fanless, heat dissipating aluminum housing for distraction-free operation

Included Thunderbolt/USB cable plugs into to any machine, anywhere

The OWC Envoy Pro FX with capacities ranging from 240GB to 2TB models will be available January 2021, starting at $169.

OWC USB-C Travel Dock E Replace all your random dongles with this small OWC USB-C Travel Dock E. Built-in 4K HDMI port

RJ45 Ethernet 1000BT port for when wired networking is a must

Charge up small mobile devices for on-the-go use



SD card reader for the photographer

Connect it to Macs, PCs, iOS, Android, and Chrome devices



The OWC USB-C Travel Dock E will be available Q1 2021 in Space Gray for $64.99.

OWC U2 Shuttle for 3.5-inch drive bay Combine up to four NVMe M.2 SSDs in a single enclosure for blistering speed, massive capacity, RAID-ready flexibility, and swappable convenience. Choose from preconfigured solutions or add your own NVMe M.2 2280 SSDs

Easy RAID: Plug and play out of the box or enjoy more RAID variations than traditional dual drive enclosures – up to RAID 10

Use with OWC Helios 3S, OWC ThunderBay Flex 8, and the new OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual, as well as any computer with U.2 support and an available 3.5" drive bay

Move between OWC U.2 storage devices as well as PCs, enclosures, and servers

Key lock for data security compliance



The OWC U2 Shuttle will be available in January 2021 for $149.99.