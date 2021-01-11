OWC unveil high-end hardware for professionals

OWC has unveiled a raft of new -- and reassuringly expensive -- hardware for professionals, including the world's first U.2 carrier shuttle for 3.5-inch drive bays.
Anyone who knows OWC knows that the company is best known for making hardware aimed at the Mac ecosystem, but this lineup has hardware not only for Macs, but also PCs, tablets, and even Chromebooks.
Envoy Pro FX
First up is the OWC Envoy Pro FX. A high-speed, bus-powered, certified dustproof, drop-proof, and waterproof external hard drive.
- Plug & play with past, present and future Macs, Windows and Linux PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices
- Supports Thunderbolt and USB interface with speeds up to 2800MB/s
- Advanced storage technology with TRIM support works with Thunderbolt to deliver the fastest and most reliable portable drive performance available today
- Bus-powered and smaller that most compact smartphones
- Fanless, heat dissipating aluminum housing for distraction-free operation
- Included Thunderbolt/USB cable plugs into to any machine, anywhere
- Up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime US-based support
The OWC Envoy Pro FX with capacities ranging from 240GB to 2TB models will be available January 2021, starting at $169.View Now at OWC
OWC USB-C Travel Dock E
Replace all your random dongles with this small OWC USB-C Travel Dock E.
- Built-in 4K HDMI port
- RJ45 Ethernet 1000BT port for when wired networking is a must
- Charge up small mobile devices for on-the-go use
- SD card reader for the photographer
- Connect it to Macs, PCs, iOS, Android, and Chrome devices
- 2 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime US-based support
The OWC USB-C Travel Dock E will be available Q1 2021 in Space Gray for $64.99.View Now at OWC
OWC U2 Shuttle for 3.5-inch drive bay
Combine up to four NVMe M.2 SSDs in a single enclosure for blistering speed, massive capacity, RAID-ready flexibility, and swappable convenience.
- Choose from preconfigured solutions or add your own NVMe M.2 2280 SSDs
- Easy RAID: Plug and play out of the box or enjoy more RAID variations than traditional dual drive enclosures – up to RAID 10
- Use with OWC Helios 3S, OWC ThunderBay Flex 8, and the new OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual, as well as any computer with U.2 support and an available 3.5" drive bay
- Move between OWC U.2 storage devices as well as PCs, enclosures, and servers
- Key lock for data security compliance
- 1 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime support
The OWC U2 Shuttle will be available in January 2021 for $149.99.View Now at OWC
OWC Thunderbolt Dock
The OWC Thunderbolt Dock transforms a single Thunderbolt port into four Thunderbolt ports, four USB ports, as well as a port for your SD Card, Gigabit Ethernet, and a combo audio in/out.
- Four fully functional Thunderbolt 4 ports for your computer, and all Thunderbolt ports also support USB devices and monitors
- Create three separate device chains, so you can remove devices from one chain without affecting or disconnecting the others. You can even add three Thunderbolt bus-powered devices.
- Thunderbolt 4 host port also keeps your notebook charged with 90W power delivery
- Four USB ports
- Connect more storage, up to two 4K displays or one 5K/6K/8K display, or other accessories, you name it, you can use it
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Access photos and movies via the SD card reader at speeds up to 312MB/s
- Plug headphones and mics into the audio combo jack
- Customize the illumination for your work setting
- Built-in Kensington Security Slot and Nano Security Slot for anti-theft cabling
The OWC Thunderbolt Dock is available for order now for $249.View Now at OWC
