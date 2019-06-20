PayPal COO Bill Ready announces he's leaving the company

PayPal said on Thursday that chief operating officer Bill Ready will leave the company at the end of the year. Ready has been with PayPal since 2013 when the then-eBay-owned company acquired Braintree, where Ready was chief executive. He became COO of PayPal when it formally split from eBay three years ago.

In a press release, PayPal said Ready plans to focus on "entrepreneurial interests outside the company" following his departure.

"Bill will always be an important part of the PayPal story," said PayPal CEO Dan Schulman. "The Board and management team are grateful for his many contributions and for the customer focus, product excellence and culture of innovation he has helped to instill over the past six years. Bill will continue to work with key partners and our leadership team until the end of the year."

