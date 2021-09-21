PC makers HP, Lenovo, Acer, Dell show customer satisfaction gains

Customer satisfaction has improved in 2021 for big PC vendors such as HP, Acer, Dell and Lenovo, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

The latest survey from ACSI shows HP gaining 4% in customer satisfaction with Lenovo improving 3% and Acer and Dell gaining 1%. Apple remains the personal computing customer satisfaction leader with a score of 82 in 2021 to match 2020s tally.

× acsi-2021-pc-brands.png

ACSI also surfaced how PC makers have become more responsive to customers. Features like design, accessories and software were largely flat from 2020 to 2021. However, website satisfaction landed a score of 82, up 2 points from 2020 and call center satisfaction surged to 77, up from 70 in 2020.

× acsi-2021-pc-sat.png

Samsung is a brand worth watching going forward. Samsung is ramping its PC portfolio, but satisfaction fell to 79 in 2021, down from 81 in 2020, according to ACSI.

ACSI noted that Samsung is having more success on the home appliance front. Samsung improved its 2021 household appliance customer satisfaction score to 80 in 2021, up from 78 in 2020. All other home appliance brands lost customer satisfaction.