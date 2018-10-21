Pixel 3, Pixel Slate, Xperia XZ3, Huawei Mate 20, and more (MobileTechRoundup show #448)

After returning from my 25th US Coast Guard Academy reunion trip to the northeast, there was plenty for Kevin and I to discuss on MobileTechRoundup show #448. Some new phones are in hand and Kevin attended the Google launch event in NYC.
- A week with the Pixel 3 XL and Pixel Stand
- Here comes the Pixel Slate: Should you buy one?
- Hands on with the Sony Xperia XZ3
- Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X, and Mate 20 RS all introduced
- Huawei Watch GT also announced, it's not running Wear OS
- Apple holding iPad/Mac event on 30 October - stay tuned
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite gets waterproof treatment too
- Matt has a new Surface Pro 6 waiting at the office
Running time: 80 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 91MB)
