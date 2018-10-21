 '

Pixel 3, Pixel Slate, Xperia XZ3, Huawei Mate 20, and more (MobileTechRoundup show #448)

After returning from my 25th US Coast Guard Academy reunion trip to the northeast, there was plenty for Kevin and I to discuss on MobileTechRoundup show #448. Some new phones are in hand and Kevin attended the Google launch event in NYC.

  • A week with the Pixel 3 XL and Pixel Stand
  • Here comes the Pixel Slate: Should you buy one?
  • Hands on with the Sony Xperia XZ3
  • Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X, and Mate 20 RS all introduced
  • Huawei Watch GT also announced, it's not running Wear OS
  • Apple holding iPad/Mac event on 30 October - stay tuned
  • Amazon Kindle Paperwhite gets waterproof treatment too
  • Matt has a new Surface Pro 6 waiting at the office

Running time: 80 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 91MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

