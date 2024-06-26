Pixel 9? Pixel Watch 3? Google sets date for next Made by event, and it's sooner than ever

June Wan/ZDNET

Back in May, we learned via a leak that the Google Pixel 9 would likely be available in three models, including a new smaller version. Last week, we learned about a new leak that hints at a Pixel Watch 3 XL, an all-new supersized version of the company's smartwatch. Another earlier leak teased that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might be Google's next foldable device, not the Fold 2.

If you were curious about when we might find out more about the new Pixel phones, tablets, earbuds, and more, we now have an answer. Google has announced the date for its annual Made by Google event, and in a surprise, it's a few months earlier than usual.

Also: I changed 10 settings on my Android phone to dramatically improve battery life

"You're invited to an in-person Made by Google event," an email sent to ZDNET reads, "where we'll showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices." The event will take place at 1pm ET at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.

Made by Google has been in October for several years, so why the leap to August? Google, of course, isn't saying. But the company may be trying to get a little jump on Apple, which usually has an event each September. It could just be that Google is trying to lessen the potential time for leaks, or it could be the company wanting to sell more devices at full MSPR before Black Friday and Christmas sales kick in.

Also: I'm a diehard Pixel user, but I'm considering a change for two reasons

However, I think the most likely reason is to coincide with the next Android release, which usually happens in August. Hopefully, a simultaneous hardware and software release means an optimal user experience.

Based on rumors and leaks, it seems likely that we'll learn about the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel Watch 3 series, new Pixel Buds, a new Pixel Fold, and a new Pixel Tablet, and more.