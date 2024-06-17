Pixel bliss: My favorite phone camera gets even better thanks to Android feature drop

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

The Pixel phone's camera has been at or near the top of the "best" charts for a long time. Of the many phone cameras I've used, Google's handsets continually prove themselves the best in class.

My Pixel 8 Pro takes stunning photos -- and I don't have to do anything more than point-and-shoot. However, sometimes I wish I had a bit more power and flexibility. With the latest Android feature drop (June 2024), my wish has come true.

With this new feature drop (originally reported by 9To5Google), you now can select which rear lens (Ultra Wide, Wide, or Telephoto) and which resolution (12 MP or 50 MP - with 50 MP only available on the Pixel 8 Pro) you'd like to use for a shot, Also, the JPEG or RAW format selection has been moved to the new PRO tab. Keep in mind that RAW photos give you considerably more detail and control, but the images take up significantly more space than their JPEG counterparts.

If you opt for manual lens selection, when you take a photo, you'll see three options above the shutter button -- Ultra Wide, Wide, or Telephoto. Tap one of those options to switch between the lenses (the difference between them is impressive). The Wide lens is selected by default. Keep in mind that if you use the Telephoto lens option you need to have a very steady hand, otherwise your photos will be blurry. Your best bet with the Telephoto lens is to use a tripod.

After enabling the RAW option, you can switch between JPEG and RAW when viewing the image.

To access the Pro tab, open the Camera app on your phone and tap the gear icon in the bottom left corner. Here you'll see the General and Pro tabs, with the Pro tab housing Resolution, RAW/JPEG, and Lens Selection.

Along with these new features, an improved HDR+ is now much better at identifying the best moment from a photo.

The June feature drop brings these new camera app features to the Pixel 6/7/8 Pro and Fold. To ensure you have these new features, you'll need update version 9.4.103.641377609.23. If you own a Pixel 8 Pro, you'll have these new features in conjunction with the ability to adjust Focus, Shutter Speed, and ISO. If you know what you're doing with those options, you can get some stunning results from your photos.