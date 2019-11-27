Predictions 2020: More changes for software development

Enterprise software: SAP is ready for a new direction SAP has been running, and spending, fast over the past decade, but it needs to make sure all its businesses are going in the same direction.

The world of software development is set for some big changes in 2020. We predict that service mesh, Kubernetes, AI-infused applications, and low-code products will continue their upward swing in enterprise adoption. And organizationally, developers will continue to spread out from central IT departments; business developers are proliferating as companies increasingly deploy software in service of customer obsession.

Specifically, our report predicts that:

More developers will work outside of central IT organizations as companies continue to make deploying software a crucial part of their business model. In 2019, 24% of developers working on internal software tech said they report to a business unit outside of CIO or IT departments. With the increased use of low–code tools that enable business users to build apps and product-centric teams, we predict this proportion will reach 1 in 3 by the end of 2020.

as companies continue to make deploying software a crucial part of their business model. In 2019, 24% of developers working on internal software tech said they report to a business unit outside of CIO or IT departments. With the increased use of low–code tools that enable business users to build apps and product-centric teams, we predict this proportion will reach 1 in 3 by the end of 2020. Enterprise development teams will consolidate their cloud platform choices as Kubernetes adoption proliferates. AD&D leaders will select one of the big five cloud vendors -- Amazon, Google, IBM (plus Red Hat), Microsoft, and VMware (plus Pivotal) — for their complex, Kubernetes-generation platforms, while Alibaba, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP struggle to gain traction in cloud-native development.

as Kubernetes adoption proliferates. AD&D leaders will select one of the big five cloud vendors -- Amazon, Google, IBM (plus Red Hat), Microsoft, and VMware (plus Pivotal) — for their complex, Kubernetes-generation platforms, while Alibaba, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP struggle to gain traction in cloud-native development. In 2019, 37% of developers in Forrester's worldwide survey were using or planning to use low-code products. By mid-2020, we predict that this number will rise to more than half of developers, thanks in part to a renewed push by Microsoft for its PowerApps, Flow, Power BI, and Power Platform products. Microsoft's "free" and good-enough products will be adopted both in straightforward and sophisticated use cases and serve as catalysts for further growth -- and consolidation -- in the low-code market.

Download Forrester's Predictions 2020 guide to understand the major dynamics that will impact firms next year.

This post was written by SVP, Research Director Chris Mines, and originally appeared here.



