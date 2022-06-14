Preorders for Apple's M2 MacBook Pro open this Friday

Apple just announced the latest Apple Silicon M2 processor, and with it a completely redesigned MacBook Air along with a slight update to the entry-level MacBook Pro, both of which feature the new processor.
And starting this Friday, June 17, Apple will open preorders for the new MacBook Pro. Orders along with retail availability will begin a week later, on Friday, June 24.
Apple didn't announce a preorder date for the new MacBook Air but did say during the WWDC keynote that it would be available in July. Which, by the way, is the same timeframe Apple had originally stated for the MacBook Pro. It's possible the Air isn't too far behind. Then again, it could be the end of July. Only Apple knows.
Back to the MacBook Pro, though. The base model starts at $1,299 and comes with an 8-core CPU/10-core GPU M2 processor with 8GB of storage and a 256GB SSD for storage. For $1,499, you'll get the same processor but double the storage at 512GB.
Order the MacBook Pro starting Friday at 5 am PT/8 am ET.