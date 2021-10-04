Preorders for the Apple Watch Series 7 start Friday, Oct. 8

Image: Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 is ready to begin shipping. Apple on Monday announced that preorders for the next generation of its smartwatch would open on Friday, Oct. 8 at 5 am PT/8 am ET. Deliveries along with in-store availability would begin one week later, on Friday, Oct. 15.

The Series 7 has a larger display than its predecessors and improved charging times. According to Apple, the new watch will charge up to 33% faster than the Series 6. One benefit of the bigger screen is Apple has added a QWERTY keyboard to the watch, allowing you to type out your responses to messages or emails.

Even though the official size of the Series 7 went up 1mm to 41mm and 45mm, respectively, you'll still be able to use the same watchbands you currently have.

Another notable upgrade includes the addition of an IP6X dust resistance rating. Of course, the Apple Watch retained its WR50 water resistance rating.

The Series 7 will come in five different aluminum case colors including Product(RED), midnight, starlight, green and blue.

Pricing for the Series 7 starts at $399 , with the $279 Apple Watch SE and the $199 Apple Watch Series 3 rounding out the rest of the wearable lineup.