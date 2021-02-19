Prepare to work towards a Linux administrator with this $59 training

To people outside of tech, Linux is deemed as an operating system inferior to Windows and Mac. But this couldn't be further than the truth. Linux's open-source nature makes it the top choice of developers and enterprises, which is why it's the foundation of networking infrastructures, various communication systems, and even Android OS.

What's more, if you want a job in the tech industry, it pays to learn Linux and open source skills. Surveys show that 81% of hiring managers plan on increasing their hiring of professionals well-versed in open source, and 86% of IT leaders revealed that more companies are embracing open-source software due to its lower cost of ownership, better security, and cloud-native capabilities. Linux isn't so bad now, is it? You can start learning it with the Complete 2021 Learn Linux Bundle, currently on sale for 98% off.

This jampacked learning package boasts more than 100 hours of content on everything Linux. Regardless of your previous experience with the OS, this set of courses will get you to grips with the foundational concepts, including its graphical user interface and basic operations, as well as how to use them in a litany of scenarios.

You can expect to learn skills like shell scripting, a programming method in which you use Linux commands for task automation. There's also a course on system administration, where you'll discover how to manage Linux servers in a business environment. If your interests happen to lie in the cloud, you'll benefit from the course that teaches how to handle the OS in a virtualized environment.

Linux is multifaceted, but this course collection will guide you through it

