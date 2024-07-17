'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Prime Day brings a rare price drop to the Apple Watch Series 9 - its lowest price ever
One of Apple's latest smartwatch models, the Watch Series 9 isn't even a year old, but you can snag it for its lowest price yet (save $119) during the second day of Amazon's Prime Day sale, which kicked off yesterday.
Thanks to this hot Prime Day deal, you can save big. The Apple Watch Series 9 can be grabbed at select retailers for just $280 -- that beats the prices we saw during Black Friday 2023, Memorial Day 2024, and just a few weeks ago during July 4th sales. Remember, Apple products don't often see sales, and this rare offer may be fading as Prime Day comes to a close at the end of the day.
The Apple Watch has become a cult favorite smartwatch thanks to its seamless integration with the iPhone and the rest of the Apple ecosystem. Plus, it has several models to ensure the perfect fit for your lifestyle. If you want to upgrade or purchase a smartwatch for the first time ahead of your summer travels, the Apple Watch lineup is a great place to start.
Right now, the Watch Series 9 is available for just $280 in select models on Amazon. If you're a loyal Best Buy shopper, a similar discount (you'll pay $10 more than at Amazon) is available there. Plus, if you're looking to size up to the 45mm mode, you can also save $100 at several retailers.
The Series 9 offers all the newest features and is one step up from the base SE model. The Apple Watch Series 9 can track activity, steps, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen (lung function), wrist temperature, sleep, and environmental sound levels (to protect your hearing). It uses algorithms and machine learning to spot dangerous patterns and alert you to seek medical attention.
ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner recommended purchasing it over cheaper models after first reviewing the Series 9 in 2023.
"Inside the Apple Watch Series 9 is the S9 chip, making the popular smartwatch faster, smarter, and better at reading your body signals -- based on my real-world tests next to the last-generation model," Hiner wrote in his review. "That makes this year's Apple Watch Series 9 a generational step up. So, if you're in the market for an Apple Watch right now, I'd specifically recommend getting the Series 9 (or the Apple Watch Ultra 2) because the health tracking is such an improvement from previous models."
If you're ready to snatch up Apple's Watch Series 9 before this deal expires, make your purchase soon. You can also check out more Apple Watch deals here.
