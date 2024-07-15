X
Business
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Business E-Commerce

Prime Day pro tip: This simple trick helps you avoid missing the deals you really want

This quick shortcut helps you find the Amazon Prime Day deals you care most about and skip overspending too.
Written by David Gewirtz, Senior Contributing Editor
Amazon Prime box
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Are you overwhelmed by the enormous selection of Amazon Prime Day deals every year? How can you more easily find the discounts you actually care about? ZDNET is updating our best Amazon Prime Day deals list now and will continue to bring you great deals as they become available. But if you're more of a DIYer like me, here's a super quick but handy tip. 

Also: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Live updates on 90+ hottest Prime Day deals

Add everything you're hoping will be discounted on Amazon to your wishlists by clicking on "Add to List" under the "Add to Cart" option on each product page. Then scroll through your wishlists often to check for deals. You can even create multiple wishlists to organize the products you're interested in. 

Yep, that's it. Here, take a look at some past discounts on ZDNET's wishlist:

amazon-wishlist-screen-shot
Screenshot/ZDNET

Just scroll down through the items already on your wishlists and look for the deal banners and related discount information. You'll not only be able to save time and a few bucks, but you'll also be able to stick to items you're already interested in buying -- instead of being tempted by random impulse buys.

You can also check products you saved for later in your cart for the same deal banners. Happy shopping! 

You can follow my day-to-day project updates on social media. Be sure to subscribe to my weekly update newsletter on Substack, and follow me on Twitter at @DavidGewirtz, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, on Instagram at Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz, and on YouTube at YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

amazon.png

The best Amazon deals right now: July 2024

amazon-packages

The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals so far

My 5 favorite Best Buy Black Friday in July deals (some are better than Prime Day deals)