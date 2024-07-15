'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Prime Day pro tip: This simple trick helps you avoid missing the deals you really want
Are you overwhelmed by the enormous selection of Amazon Prime Day deals every year? How can you more easily find the discounts you actually care about? ZDNET is updating our best Amazon Prime Day deals list now and will continue to bring you great deals as they become available. But if you're more of a DIYer like me, here's a super quick but handy tip.
Also: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Live updates on 90+ hottest Prime Day deals
Add everything you're hoping will be discounted on Amazon to your wishlists by clicking on "Add to List" under the "Add to Cart" option on each product page. Then scroll through your wishlists often to check for deals. You can even create multiple wishlists to organize the products you're interested in.
Yep, that's it. Here, take a look at some past discounts on ZDNET's wishlist:
Just scroll down through the items already on your wishlists and look for the deal banners and related discount information. You'll not only be able to save time and a few bucks, but you'll also be able to stick to items you're already interested in buying -- instead of being tempted by random impulse buys.
You can also check products you saved for later in your cart for the same deal banners. Happy shopping!
