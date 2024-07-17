'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Don't miss these Prime Day SSD deals of up to 57% off from Samsung, SanDisk, and more
This year, we've seen external, portable SSD pricing steadily climb -- much to the chagrin of creatives and storage geeks everywhere, including myself. Which is why these four Amazon Prime Day SSD deals jumped out to me as ones not to miss. You can save a hearty chunk of change over the typical pricing of portable SSDs, with some drives offering deep savings the likes of which we haven't seen in months.
While lots of external SSD models are on sale, this collection of four drives stands out for their high-performance potential. All four can read and write data at up to 2,000MB/s or more, making them nearly twice the more mainstream external SSDs if you connect them to a laptop with the right USB interface. The real-world result is a more responsive drive that's noticeably faster when transferring gigabytes of images or video (say from a camera memory card to the drive, for example). In my experience, the speed difference -- and time savings -- is well worth stepping up to one of these premium drives.
My favorite deal is on the 4TB SanDisk Professional G40 SSD, a fast Thunderbolt 3 drive. Its Prime Day price is $320, which is 20% off the listed Amazon MSRP of $400. If you don't have a Thunderbolt port to take advantage of this drive's speed, then consider the Crucial X10 Pro, Samsung T9, or SanDisk Extreme Pro. All three have great deals running for Prime Day as well.
All four of these drives range in capacity from 1TB to 4TB. Your best savings comes by maxxing out capacity and springing for the 4TB model. Drive storage is like an empty closet -- it won't stay empty for long, and you can never have enough space.
The best Prime Day SSD deals
The SanDisk Professional G40 SSD is one of my favorite drives to use because of its smoking-fast speeds. This drive has a premium price, but its premium performance and design help explain its higher cost. The drive supports Thunderbolt 3 transfers at up to 2,500MB/s write and 3,000MB/s read, which means you can blast through 50GB in 60 seconds or less, if your laptop supports Thunderbolt 3 interfaces. If not, you can still get excellent performance using USB-C, since the drive supports 10Gbps USB-C.
This model has a rugged design with IP68 dust and water resistance and a 3-meter drop resistance. Its aluminum chassis helps with heat dissipation. Amazon's Prime Day Deal brings the price down $320 for a 4TB drive -- a rare price dip and one that makes this a great time to upgrade your storage game.
The Samsung T9 is a rugged, high-performance portable SSD. This model supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, an older way of referring to USB speeds and standards now simply called USB 20Gbps. But if you have a laptop with a USB port that can support up to 2,000MB/s you can reap the benefits of this drive's theoretical sustained read and write speeds. I like the drive's heft: It feels sturdy and beefy, with a textured, rubberized cover layer that makes it easy to handle. Get the 4TB drive at a savings of $265 off the list price.
The Crucial X10 Pro 4TB is on sale this Prime Day for $269, a discount from its MSRP of $360. While the drive has often been on sale, this is the best price we've seen this year. It, too, has a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface, for support of 2,100MB/s read and 2,000MB/s write speeds. It supports IP55 water and dust resistance and can handle up to a 2-meter drop.
This drive is tiny, measuring 2.6 inches by 2 inches, with an anodized aluminum chassis and a rubberized base. It's so small and light that it's easy to put in your pocket and forget it's even there (something I've done many times).
The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2 had a difficult run in 2023 what with the data loss issues that plagued some drives. But those troubles are in the past, and the Amazon listing even calls out that it has updated firmware.
If you're looking for a fast drive, the SanDisk Extreme Pro can fit the bill. It has USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, and can deliver up to 2,000MB/s in read and write performance. The drive has a long, elegant design, with a grippy texture and IP65 dust and water resistance. I love the handy, integrated loop for attaching a carabiner clip or something else since this makes it easy to clip the drive inside a bag so I can't lose it. The Prime Day price is $280 -- a 30% savings over the listed Amazon list price of $399. It goes on sale frequently, and has had a lower price, but this is a strong deal if this drive fits your needs.
