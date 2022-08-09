/>
Purchase this high-powered MacBook Air from 2014 for under $300

This top-of-the-line refurbished MacBook Air has minimal cosmetic blemishes and works like new.
Apple has preserved its reputation as a leader in the tech world for years, but the company isn't afraid of selling its products at a premium. Just look at the Mac Pro's wheels, and the Pro Display XDR stand. But with inflation running out of control, Apple's latest tech might fall outside your price range.

ZDNet Recommends

Thankfully, you can get your hands on a top-of-the-line MacBook Air if you don't mind shopping refurbished. For a limited time, this 2014 Apple MacBook Air is available for only $295.99 or 75% of the original MSPR ($1,199).

Apple users have long been faithful to the brand due to its industrial design, durable build quality, and OS support. This computer has a "B" refurbished grade, meaning it might have minor scratches and dents that won't impede its performance.

Powered by an Intel Core i5 CPU and 4GB of memory, this MacBook Air delivers respectable performance in an energy-efficient package. In addition, the built-in WiFi allows you to connect to the web, and you can sync to wireless devices like mice and earbuds via Bluetooth 4.0. 

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.4GHz 4GB RAM 128GB - Silver

$295.99 at ZDNet Academy

The laptop features a 13.3-inch backlit display outputting at 1,440x900, and graphical content is rendered through the integrated Intel graphics, so it'll handle all your streaming and YouTube binges. Plus, this MacBook has a 720p FaceTime webcam for video calls with coworkers and loved ones. Finally, the notebook contains a 128GB SSD, which can store all, your work docs, photos, and the operating system itself: macOS X Maverick.

A new laptop doesn't have to set you back financially. With this deal, you'll receive a refurbished MacBook Air and accessories for just $295.99, much less than what it originally retailed for.

