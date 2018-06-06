​Qantas suffers website outage

Screenshot: Asha McLean/ZDNet

Qantas is currently experiencing network issues affecting some services on its website.

The airline confirmed the issue via Twitter, replying to customers unable to use the Qantas website.

"There is currently a network issue that isn't isolated to Qantas," Qantas wrote. "We're doing our best to have everything up and fully running again asap."

In another reply, Qantas confirmed it was experiencing "technical difficulties" with its website and that it had teams currently working on it.

"We'll have the site up and running as soon as possible," the airline continued.

Qantas added the outage was not isolated to its systems.

Sydney Airport was brought to a standstill in March after "technical issues" affected two of its terminals.

Outbound passengers at Sydney's T1 International and T2 Domestic terminals were prevented from checking in for their scheduled flights, and airline staff were reportedly processing some passengers manually.

