Qualcomm boosts mid-tier smartphone capabilities with Snapdragon 678

Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon 678, an updated system-on-chip (SoC) for mid-tier mobile devices.

The new processor range, announced on Tuesday, is the successor to the mid-tier Snapdragon 675. First introduced in 2018, the Snapdragon 675 was adopted by vendors including TLC for integration in mid-tier and affordable handsets.

The 6th-gen SoC sports a 2.0GHz Kryo CPU, Adreno GPU, Hexagon DSP, the Qualcomm AI Engine, Snapdragon X12 modem, and image processing functionality for 25-megapixel shots and 4K video capture.

In comparison, premium-tier mobile devices powered by Qualcomm usually include the 8th-gen Snapdragon family, the latest of which is the Snapdragon 888, expected to appear in devices during Q1 2021.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 678, however, is an upgrade for mid-range handsets. The US chip giant says the processor family offers "overall performance upgrades, high-speed connections for sophisticated photo and video capture, and immersive entertainment experiences."

According to Qualcomm, the Kyro 460 CPU core clock speed has been increased to up to 2.2GHz and the Adreno 612 GPU performance and overall speed has been boosted, resulting in improved graphics rendering. Qualcomm's Aqstic audio features are included for "true-to-life" audio in movies, music streaming, and gaming.

Qualcomm has also improved camera features on the successor chip. Now, the processor can handle image processing up to 48 megapixels.

In addition, the Snapdragon 678 sports the X12 LTE modem, which Qualcomm says now performs better as the SoC has been created with congested, urban areas -- including high demand, objects, and obstacles that can disrupt connectivity -- in mind.

"We are uniquely positioned to support OEMs in delivering the next generation of devices with in-demand features and performance," commented Kedar Kondap,VP of product management at Qualcomm. "[The] Snapdragon 678 brings advanced mobile capabilities for daily entertainment at lightning-fast speeds over reliable connections and long-lasting battery life for consumers worldwide."

