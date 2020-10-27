Qualcomm revs reference design for next-gen home mesh network platform

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Technologies launched its next-generation mesh networking platform that will integrate WiFi 6 and 6E and offer an architecture that'll better handle packets of data.

The Qualcomm Immersive Home Platform is designed to deploy gigabit-speed wireless throughout the home.

The COVID-19 pandemic and move to remote work and education proved how home networks weren't up to multiple people streaming and holding video meetings.

According to Qualcomm, there will be four product tiers for its Immersive Home Platform, which has reference designs currently being sampled.

Here's a look at the various flavors of Qualcomm's Immersive Home Platform and networking capabilities.

Qualcomm Immersive Home 318 Platform will include 8-stream Tri-Band in a configuration for 2.4GHZ, 5GHz and 6GHz with a total of 7.8 Gbps available. The platform also includes 160 MHz channels in 5 and 6GHz bands as well as a Wi-Fi 6E configuration.

The Immersive Home 316 Platform has a 6-stream Tri-Band setup and lacks the WiFi 6E configuration in the 318.

Qualcomm Immersive Home 216 Platform has a 6-stream WiFi 6 configuration with 5.4 Gbps available. There's also support for 160 MHz channels in 5GHz bands.

The Immersive Home 214 Platform has a 4-stream WiFi 6 configuration across 2.4GHz and 5GHz with a total of 3 Gbps available.

Qualcomm said the new mesh platforms also deliver 2.5x throughput per watt compared to the previous generation, broad WiFi mesh support, smart home integration and low-latency support.

Here's a look at the specs of the 318.