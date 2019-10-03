Quick fixes for annoying iOS 13 problems

Have you installed iOS 13 and are now having problems? You're not alone! Fortunately, some of the common problems people are having are pretty easy to fix. Let's take a tour of the common problems iOS 13 users are facing, along with possible fixes.

#1: Can't connect to Wi-Fi

This is a common complaint. Here is a fix that works most of the time:

Go to Settings > Wi-Fi

> Choose the connection you are having problems with and tap the "i" in the circle

Tap Forget this Network at the bottom of the screen

at the bottom of the screen Reconnect to the Wi-Fi connection (you will need your password)

If that doesn't work, there's a more drastic option that blasts all your network connections available:

Go Settings > General > Reset

Tap Reset Network Settings

This wipes all your network and Bluetooth settings.

If that doesn't work, there's an even more drastic nuclear option that wipes all your settings:

Go Settings > General > Reset

Tap Reset All Settings

#2: Can't connect to Bluetooth devices

This is another common problem following an iOS update. If you are suffering from this problem, try this:

Go to Settings > Bluetooth

> Choose the connection you are having problems with and tap the "i" in the circle

Tap Forget this Device at the top of the screen

at the top of the screen Try reconnecting to the device

If that doesn't work, there's a more nuclear option that blasts all your network connections available:

Go Settings > General > Reset

Tap Reset Network Settings

This wipes all your network and Bluetooth settings.

If that doesn't work, there's an even more drastic nuclear option that wipes all your settings:

Go Settings > General > Reset

Tap Reset All Settings

#3: Battery problems

Battery problems are another common complaint after installing a new iOS update. However, many times the problem is fixed by waiting a few days and allowing all the background processes to finish and for iOS to finished calibrating the battery.

So the first step is patience!

Another thing to make sure you've done is install any new iOS 13 updates, since one update specifically mentioned improving battery life.

If that doesn't work, I suggest checking out my tips and tricks for diagnosing and fixing battery problems.

#4: iMessage and FaceTime activation issues

Can't get iMessage or FaceTime to reactivate after an updater? One trick that works here is to switch off the service you are having problems with, waiting a minute, then turning it back on. Here's where to go to do this:

For iMessage you go to Settings > Messages > iMessage

For FaceTime you go to Settings > FaceTime

Have you had any iOS 13 issues? Let me know below!

