Quick tip: How to run Wi-Fi diagnostics on your Mac

There's nothing more frustrating than trying to connect to an Wi-Fi network and something is playing up (OK, maybe setting up a printer is worse). And to make matters worse, in an effort to streamline and simplify the operating system, Apple has buried the Wi-Fi diagnostic tools.
And if you don't know how to find the tools, you can't use them to help you.
Here's what you need to know!
First, how to access Wi-Fi diagnostics. This is not easy unless you know the magic incantation, which is to press down the OPTION key (⌥) while clicking on the Wi-Fi status menu.
This will reveal a whole raft of new options, including:
- Enable Wi-Fi Logging…
- Create Diagnostics Report…
- Open Wireless Diagnostics…
- Wi-Fi Recommendations…
You also get access to a whole lot of geeky information about the wireless connection, which depending on your technical aptitude, may or may not be useful.
However, before you go digging into Wi-Fi settings and getting hip-deep into things, I suggest you try to fix your Wi-Fi connection by doing the following first:
- See if another device will connect (is it an issue with the Mac or Wi-Fi network?)
- Reboot the Mac
- Disable any VPNs
Hopefully, those simple things will help.
