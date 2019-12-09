Quick tip: How to run Wi-Fi diagnostics on your Mac

There's nothing more frustrating than trying to connect to an Wi-Fi network and something is playing up (OK, maybe setting up a printer is worse). And to make matters worse, in an effort to streamline and simplify the operating system, Apple has buried the Wi-Fi diagnostic tools.

And if you don't know how to find the tools, you can't use them to help you.

Here's what you need to know!

Must read: Ten cool and useful gadgets that make great last-minute gifts, and all are under $50

First, how to access Wi-Fi diagnostics. This is not easy unless you know the magic incantation, which is to press down the OPTION key (⌥) while clicking on the Wi-Fi status menu.

× 2019-12-09-11-36-00.jpg

This will reveal a whole raft of new options, including:

Enable Wi-Fi Logging…

Create Diagnostics Report…

Open Wireless Diagnostics…

Wi-Fi Recommendations…

You also get access to a whole lot of geeky information about the wireless connection, which depending on your technical aptitude, may or may not be useful.

Must read: Why I may dump Apple in 2020… and why you should consider it too

However, before you go digging into Wi-Fi settings and getting hip-deep into things, I suggest you try to fix your Wi-Fi connection by doing the following first:

See if another device will connect (is it an issue with the Mac or Wi-Fi network?)

Reboot the Mac

Disable any VPNs

Hopefully, those simple things will help.

See also: