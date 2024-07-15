'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The RayNeo Air 2 XR glasses are 31% off for Prime Day
I began using XR glasses in 2024 for a big screen experience while mobile to enjoy media on the big screen, enhanced gaming, and improved productivity while traveling with a laptop. Now, RayNeo is offering one of its XR glasses models, along with two essential accessories, at significant savings during Amazon Prime Day.
We haven't yet reviewed RayNeo XR glasses here on ZDNET, but stay tuned because we will be testing these in the next month. The RayNeo Air 2 XR glasses have nearly the same specifications as other glasses that are priced for much more so this Prime Day special is a nice opportunity to get into the XR glasses space.
Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates
RayNeo Air 2 is an ultralight XR glasses product that weighs in at just 76 grams. The glasses pack in a pair of 16:9, 120Hz Sony low-power Micro-OLED 1080p displays that is the equivalent of a 201-inch screen with 46° FOV. The glasses connect to your smartphones, computers, and gaming devices via USB-C.
Also: Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses just got another useful feature for free (and a new style)
The RayNeo Air 2 features a fully upgraded dynamic stereo sound system, complete with a whisper mode for privacy, providing an immersive audio experience that truly sets it apart.
The original price is $380. Use the discount code, RayNeo2024A1 for $30 off, and Amazon is providing another $50 off for a total savings of $80. This makes the RayNeo Air 2 XR glasses priced at just $300 during the Amazon Prime Day event.
In order to make your RayNeo XR glasses experience easier for content, RayNeo offers the Pocket TV. This is a Google TV device with 64GB of internal storage, along with a microSD card to load even more content for viewing with the glasses. You can download your favorite movies, TV shows, and music for offline consumption while on an airplane or commuting.
The RayNeo Pocket TV connects to services like YouTube and Prime Video.
The original price is $80. Use the discount code, RayNeo2024P2 for $50 off. This makes the RayNeo Pocket TV priced at just $130 during the Amazon Prime Day event.
Also: Apple is reportedly working on AR glasses and a cheaper Vision headset
Once you connect your XR glasses to a gaming device, like the Nintendo Switch, then you will never go back to playing games on the display itself. Given that Nintendo has limited support for external displays, an accessory like the RayNeo JoyDock is needed to extend the Nintendo Switch to the RayNeo XR glasses.
In addition to providing display output, the JoyDock provides a 10,000 mAh battery so your Switch and glasses are powered for hours of gameplay.
The original price is $99. Use the discount code, RayNeo2024J2 for $20 off. This makes the RayNeo JoyDock priced at $79 during the Amazon Prime Day event.
When will this deal expire?
The RayNeo deals are available from July 7 to 17 so take advantage of this special offering now.