5 reasons to choose Google's Pixel 3 over an iPhone or Galaxy phone

On Oct. 9 Google will full unveil its next-generation flagship smartphones, likely to be called the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. We know a few things about the phones now.

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 CES and MWC are over and it's time to clear the dust and see what smartphones are leading the pack this year. Read More

For example, previous leaks have demonstrated wireless charging, -- a first for Pixel devices -- and there will be a notch on the larger Pixel 3. Based off of what we already know about Google's approach to the Pixel line, below are 5 reasons you should pick upcoming Google's Pixel phone over Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy lineup.

Also: Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL: A cheat sheet TechRepublic

Don't worry, you won't have to wait long -- Google will begin taking pre-orders immediately following the event.

The Pixel's camera

With each new smartphone cycle, the camera is one area that's improved nearly across the board. Sometimes it's smaller tweaks like with Samsung's line of Galaxy phones, other times there are big steps forward as is the case with the iPhone XS.

In just two short years Google has produced what's arguably the best smartphone camera on the market -- and it's done it by using one camera, not two as is the case with its competitors.

Also: Google Pixel 2 review: Amazing camera, but its upgrade coming soon CNET

One word comes to mind when I think of the Pixel's camera: Reliable. Its ability to consistently snap a high-quality photo is something I appreciate immensely.

Unlimited photo backup

Since the launch of the original Pixel phone, Google has provided Pixel users with unlimited photo and video (at original quality) back up through its Google Photos service for free. Google Photos offers free unlimited backup for optimized versions of your videos and photos to everyone else, but Google allows users to back up and store the original, full-quality, versions of his or her photo library.

Pure-ish Android

A lot of fuss has been made about Android and the customization that companies like Samsung make to it. With the Pixel line, Google takes "pure" Android and makes subtle tweaks, mostly to the launcher, to provide a more Pixel-like experience.

Instead of having to deal with duplicate apps as is the case on Samsung devices, a Pixel comes with Google services and apps, and nothing more.

As for the iPhone, let's face it, not everyone is a fan of iOS and it's limitations.

Monthly security updates

One thing Google has over all of its Android partners is control over the operating system. With that ownership, Google is able to reliably push out monthly security updates directly to all Pixel devices, regardless of wireless carrier. Instead of waiting for Samsung to implement an update, and attempt to time it with bug and feature updates, and then wait for the carrier to push it out, Pixel updates are simultaneous.

Admittedly, Apple has the same approach, although updates aren't always released monthly. Updates for the iPhone are released when needed, as slow or fast as required.

Pricing

Apple and Samsung each sell a phone that costs over $1,000. We don't yet know what Google plans to sell the Pixel 3 XL for, but if previous years are any indication, the Pixel 3 XL won't hit the four-digit price threshold.

For reference, the original Pixel XL topped out at $869. The Pixel 2 XL maxes out at $949. So it's close, and perhaps Google will release a phone priced over $999, but let's hope not.