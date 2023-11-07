'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Record and stream easier with this $60 broadcaster subscription
Content is king. For those who are committed to creating content on a regular basis, finding a tool for broadcasting and streaming will make all the difference. Whether you fall in this category, or perhaps someone you're looking to get a holiday gift this year does -- this deal could be of some interest. Through Nov. 9, this lifetime subscription to XSplit Broadcaster Premium for Windows users is on sale for just $60.
This all-in-one streaming and recording application supports a wide range of content creation. It empowers users to record their own podcasts, esports ventures, and more. The platform allows for quick and easy uploading and downloading of media like videos, images, GIFs, and web pages, and its drag-and-drop functionalities make it accessible to a wide range of users.
XSplit Broadcaster empowers users to add animations to broadcasts, reduce unwanted background noise, and project any scene, including one that's actively being recorded, to another monitor or display. This broadcaster isn't only about the fancy bells and whistles, either. It focuses on quality in delivering clear and crisp Chroma Key-sensitive images for webcams. It allows for adjusting audio levels to each scene, multiple image looping, scene previews, and a range of more customizable options.
Until Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT, this lifetime subscription to XSplit Broadcaster Premium for Windows users is on sale for just $60.