Reddit-inspired social aggregation platform moves to the blockchain

What would happen if Twitter decided to close its platform? How would you maintain your extensive network across Facebook or Linkedin? To solve these issues, a start-up wants to get users using blockchain to solve this problem.

London, UK-based Telos has announced that its Discussions.app is moving to its blockchain to ensure that it has the network infrastructure, governance and digital identity to enable it to compete with the Reddits of the world.

Users will be able to migrate across platforms without losing the connections they have built up over the years, and will be able to maintain their identity and connections across social networks regardless of any actions taken by the platforms themselves.

This blockchain-based 'decentralized Reddit' will ensure that it stays ahead of the technological curve. Telos uses 'Telos EVM', a way to create and deploy Ethereum-compatible (ETH) smart contracts with zero transaction fees.

The social aggregation platform will enable users to control their own digital identity and connections while sharing content from anywhere on the web.

The first project Telos and Discussions.app will collaborate on is a decentralized identity system, starting with a tool that lets people record their Twitter accounts on the blockchain. When people get locked out or banned from Twitter, their friends still know where they can find them.

Telos wants to enable users to enjoy their rights to content and data, and companies to implement new tokenized economy models. There are several apps available on the Telos blockchain as well as wallets such as SQRL and Meet One.

Telos uses 'TLOS' – tokenised coins that are used across the decentralised EOSIO network. EOSIO is a blockchain protocol powered by the digital currency EOS, related to BitcoinSV (BSV), Cardano (ADA), Monero (XMR), TRON (TRX), and USD Coin(USDC).

Douglas Horn, Telos Chief Architect says about Discussions.app. "I look forward to their global expansion so they can help more people worldwide.

Meanwhile, they are adding Telos and leveraging our rapid development of cutting-edge features to future-proof the DApp (decentralised application) for their users. I see Discussions as a key player in the future of securing digital identity and social connections for individuals."

The Discussions.app itself is streamlined and simple to use. To post you need to connect directory to an anchor or a scatter wallet. You can post, or search for content, and receive notifications, as well s view what is trending in the app.

However, posts are mainly geeky and if you are not very familiar with crypto wallets and your posts remaining forever on the immutable blockchain, then I suggest that you wait a while until frictionless posting and wallet on-boarding is as simple as signing up for Twitter or Facebook.

But if you are sick of the current social media banality, then looking at a blockchain-based alternative is certainly something you should consider.