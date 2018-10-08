RHA enters the fully wireless headset market with the TrueConnect earbuds

Image: RHA

Apple was not the first to release fully wireless earbuds, but its AirPods clearly excited the masses and also influenced others to make even better wireless headsets. RHA is known for high quality audio products and enters the fully wireless market with the RHA TrueConnect earbuds, available in 10 days for $169.95.

While I enjoy the AirPods, they are not water or sweat resistant, fall out if I move too much, and have limited functionality with Android phones. RHA's new TrueConnect earbuds are powered with Bluetooth 5 and have tap controls on both earbuds to control audio playback, change volume, control calls, and activate your preferred digital assistant.

Specifications of the RHA TrueConnect include:

Weight : 13 grams

: 13 grams Water resistance : IPX5 rating

: IPX5 rating Battery life : Five hours for earbuds, 20 hours more with metal-reinforced charging case

: Five hours for earbuds, 20 hours more with metal-reinforced charging case Driver : 6mm dynamic

: 6mm dynamic Freqency range : 20-20,000 Hz

: 20-20,000 Hz Range : 10 meters

: 10 meters Charging : 15 minutes to 50 percent and 1 hour, 40 minutes to 100 percent

: 15 minutes to 50 percent and 1 hour, 40 minutes to 100 percent Fit to ears: Three sizes of silicone and Comply Foam Rx-2000 eartips for a secure fit with physical ambient noise reduction

A standard USB-C cable is used to charge up the earbud carrying/charging case. In typical RHA fashion, the charging case uses high quality materials, including metal, to secure the earbuds and also look good in your mobile collection. The stem design, as compared to the full bud-only design like we see on the Jabra Elite Active 65t, was intentional in order to extend the mic down toward your mouth for improved call performance.

Kyle Hutchison, head of product design at RHA, stated:

We believe we have come up with the most sophisticated true wireless earphones on the market; delivering great battery life, an intuitive user interface and an elegant, single-handed opening mechanism. The metal finish was something we wanted, to ensure it was immediately recognisable as an RHA product.

You can pre-order the TrueConnect earbuds now with availability scheduled to start on 18 October. Stay tuned for a full review after we have had a chance to test them out with our phones.