Rushed privacy features result in sloppy security

Facebook announced that it experienced a breach this week that lost 50 million users' data. Ironically, the breach happened in part due to exploited bugs in three features developed to give users more control over their privacy.

Some quick key lessons to take away from this breach:

This is just the beginning of breaches in the platform economy: It is easy to forget just how many users Facebook has now. In Q2 of 2018, Facebook had 2.234 billion active worldwide users. In truth, 50 million users is just a small fraction of their overall users. However, the platform economy of today concentrates users and their data to a few mega-firms that become prime targets for attack. If criminals rob banks because "that's where the money is," then hackers will attack platforms in the data economy since "that's where the data is." Large concentrations of data are hard to resist.

These features were created in a rush to show Facebook's commitment to greater privacy:

This breach represents another hit for Facebook's already battered privacy and security:

GDPR forced Facebook's hand:

Customer app and service security is a requirement: Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of product management, explained the combination of bugs that led to the data breach in a call with the press today. I'm betting that on Monday morning Mr. Rosen did not expect to end the week explaining a chain of bugs that led to users receiving a forced logout notification. Product managers are often said to be "CEO of a product," which means they need to make security an executive priority. Securing your customer-facing applications, products, and services must become a product management priority, and security teams are here to help. Stay tuned for more research on this topic from us soon.

What To "Like" About Facebook's Breach

Take note of the following considering the Facebook breach:

Facebook has done a good job of responding... so far: The details Facebook has shared have been specific and transparent. This response is in stark contrast to pre-GDPR responses, where cover-ups and too much time between breach and notification were all too common.

The details Facebook has shared have been specific and transparent. This response is in stark contrast to pre-GDPR responses, where cover-ups and too much time between breach and notification were all too common. Platforms bring new risks. Almost every business we speak with talks about enabling internal and external platforms. Increasing connectivity, agile development, and platform business models means breaches can rapidly expand in size and scope. Three software flaws allowed attackers to make use of the very nature of the platform to exponentially expand the initial attack and harvest those accounts. This is one of the risks that the platform economy brings to companies and highlights the increased importance of application security.

Almost every business we speak with talks about enabling internal and external platforms. Increasing connectivity, agile development, and platform business models means breaches can rapidly expand in size and scope. Three software flaws allowed attackers to make use of the very nature of the platform to exponentially expand the initial attack and harvest those accounts. This is one of the risks that the platform economy brings to companies and highlights the increased importance of application security. Security and privacy issues have a long tail. As mentioned earlier, Facebook is still recovering from the beatings it received at the hands of government in the US and UK earlier this year. Just a few months later, a data breach occurs, consuming more bandwidth and attention from executives and practitioners. No one can doubt that Facebook has had to sideline internal projects and initiatives to scramble and deal with the issues this year presented for them. Facebook rose to prominence with a reckless disregard for user privacy, but karmic retribution arrived in 2018 in the form of whistleblowers, regulators, and hackers. Put simply, your company must pay attention to security and privacy now or face it later when inattention turns into emergency.

