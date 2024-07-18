Apple takes aim at the world's most popular browser in creepy new ad - see for yourself

Apple

The world's most popular cell phone company is not-so-subtly criticizing the world's most popular browser, and it's doing so in a rather creepy way.

In an ad that debuted yesterday on the official Apple YouTube channel, the company calls out browsers that don't protect user privacy, and while it never says so directly, the implication is that it's talking about Google Chrome. You can watch it below.

The ad, which has definite Hitchcock or Black Mirror vibes, shows a city scene with security cameras that turn into birds and bats. The birds fly around people and watch what they're doing on their phones, representing the way websites track your activity. After a minute of the birds spying on various people, a message pops up: "Your browsing is being watched."

The camera/bird hybrids get worse, with dozens of them flocking around screaming phone users. When people open Safari on their phones, though, the creepy surveillance animals explode. Two final messages appear: "Safari. A browser that's actually private" and "Privacy. That's iPhone."

The point of the ad is simple. Instead of trusting Google with your privacy, a company that doesn't seem to take it seriously (and recently warned not to share anything personal with its AI), trust Apple, a company that seems to put your privacy at the forefront (CEO Tim Cook once called privacy a "basic human right").

Google has been working on some privacy-focused initiatives like stopping third-party cookies, but collecting and selling your data for personalized ads is a large part of its business model. Safari offers a privacy tracking report that shows what sites are tracking you.

The question is, will people care enough to make a change? Chrome is the world's most popular browser by a large margin, and people generally stick with the technology they're comfortable with. Of course, Safari is only available in the Apple ecosystem, so Android and PC users are out of luck anyway. But if you're an Apple user not using Safari, the ad gives you something to think about.