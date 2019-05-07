Salesforce brings more Einstein AI tools to Financial Services Cloud

Salesforce said on Tuesday that it's bringing the full power of Einstein Analytics to its Financial Services cloud. Salesforce rolled out Financial Services cloud in 2016 as a way to tap into the financial services and tech market, bringing industry specific updates as well as innovation from Salesforce's platform to banks, insurers, and fintech companies.

Financial services firms tend to operate with legacy systems and a complex web of integration points. Moreover, these firms often struggle to manually stitch together and correlate customer data from various systems to deliver personalized services at scale.

With more Einstein AI, however, Salesforce is aiming to help wealth managers and retail bankers use predictive analytics on things like churn rate to be more strategic about how they manage their book of business and pursue client relationships.

With new AI insights, predictive guidance and recommended actions, financial advisors can receive updates on which clients are most likely to increase their assets or churn. Meanwhile, relationship managers will get a dashboard that shows referrers, the customer's various accounts and roles. Through connectors to external data sources, users can also build custom analytic apps for various business problems and to provide personalized advice and services.

In terms of security, Salesforce said Financial Services cloud hosts all data in a secure and compliant platform, and that all security, privacy, auditing and reporting tools are configured to meet compliance requirements.

