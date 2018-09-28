Salesforce's master plan through fiscal 2022 by the numbers

Salesforce is projecting fiscal 2022 annual revenue of $21 billion to $22 billion as it increasingly sells add-ons to core products and gains wallet share from enterprise use multiple clouds from the company.

With Dreamforce finished, Salesforce outlined its Customer 360 initiative as well as other products. Microsoft and Salesforce race to offer a single view of customers' data

Mark Hawkins, president and CFO of Salesforce, said the company is in "execution mode" on its long-term vision. Much of that vision revolves around multi-cloud customers. Hawkins said:

Multicloud is a very, very unique capability and advantage that we have, and it's really an advantage to pay attention to. You've never seen this data before. This is 100% of all the paying customers we have, all 150,000-plus paying customers. And 38% of them are multicloud, which tells me a very encouraging bit of news, which means that 62% are not. And the reason that's particularly encouraging is when you go to multicloud, you spend 10x as much. This will power durable growth for years to come.



Here's a look at the company by the numbers.

$21 billion to $23 billion: Fiscal 2022 revenue target

$13.17 billion: Fiscal 2019 guidance

20 percent: Projected compound annual growth rate fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2022

$140 billion: Total addressable market based on Salesforce's product segments



34 percent: Portion of second quarter fiscal 2019 revenue attributed to Sales Cloud with 30 percent attributed to Service Cloud.

30 percent to 800 percent: Second quarter annualized revenue growth for add-ons to core products.

38 percent: Percent of customers that use multiple Salesforce clouds

92 percent: Percentage of revenue from multi-cloud customers

40: Customers in fiscal 2019 paying Salesforce more than $20 million a year



33,000: Number of Salesforce employees

