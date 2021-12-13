Samsung and Viettel start 5G trial in Vietnam

Samsung and Viettel said on Monday that the pair have started 5G commercial trials in Vietnam.

Viettel, the largest telco in the Southeast Asian country, has opted to use the South Korean tech giant's 5G solutions in Da Nang, the companies said.

Viettel deputy general director Tao Duc Thang said: "Viettel will join hands to make smart city development in Da Nang more synchronous and modern, to connect broadband in multi-dimensional and safe ways, ensuring the best network infrastructure for digital government development, [and] supporting business and growth of Da Nang".

The port city is the 11th city to get Viettel's 5G coverage, after cities such as Hanoi, Bac Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City.

For the Da Nang rollout, Samsung has provided its 4G and 5G solutions, which include baseband units, 64T64R massive MIMO radios, and mid-band spectrum radios, Samsung and Viettel said.

The network deal comes a week after Samsung announced name changes to various divisions and business units as part of its executive reshuffle. As part of that reshuffle, Samsung's mobile and consumer electronic divisions merged together, and are now jointly called DX Division, the South Korean tech giant said.

Samsung explained that DX stood for device experience, which it said reflected the company's "ongoing commitment to creating new and meaning experiences for customers," the company said. In the same vein, the name of its mobile business, which is under the DX Division, will be changed to MX Business from the previous Mobile Communication Business.

