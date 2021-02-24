Samsung begins mass production of OCP compliant enterprise SSDs

Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday that it has begun mass production of its latest data centre SSD, the PM9A3 E1.S.

According to Samsung, the SSD is the first of its kind to fully comply with the Open Compute Project (OCP) NVMe Cloud SSD Specification to handle enterprise workloads and address hyperscale requirements.

OCP Specification is a set of unified interoperable standards set by a community of data centre providers for SDD vendors to implement efficient designs for scalable computing.

It was started by Facebook in 2011, along with Intel, Rackspace, Goldman Sachs, and Andy Bechtolsheim.

PM9A3 is built with Samsung's latest sixth-generation 10nm V-NAND. It offers a sequential write speed of 3000MB/s, random read speed of 750,000 IOPS, and random write speed of 160,000 IOPS.

The SSD has a power efficiency of 238MBps per watt for sequential writes, a 50% improvement over its predecessor, which Samsung said maximises power efficiency of data centre operations.

PM9A3 comes in nine power levels, from 8.25 watts to 35 watts, to accommodate a diverse range of SSD form factors and interfaces, from M.2 to EDSFF.

The new drive, besides the standard security features such as data encryption and authentication, comes with secure boot and anti-rollback features for added data protection.

