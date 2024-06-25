Samsung builds CXL infrastructure certified by Red Hat to speed up memory development

Image: Samsung

Samsung on Tuesday said it built a Compute Express Link (CXL) infrastructure certified by open-source software provider Red Hat.

According to the South Korean tech giant, having the data center infrastructure in-house, an industry first, will allow Samsung to directly verify CXL-related products, software, and others that configure servers at Samsung Memory Research Center, its memory chip research arm, at Hwaseong, South Korea.

Also: SUSE upgrades its distros with 19 years of support - no other Linux comes close

CXL products that are verified by Samsung can afterward immediately be requested for product registration to Red Hat, enabling faster product development for both the South Korean tech giant and customers.

Samsung said it has verified its CXL memory module DRAM (CMM-D) through the infrastructure this month. Going forward, it will provide tailored solutions to customers by optimizing products at earlier development stages, the company added.

CXL is a unified interface standard that connects various processors and memory devices through a PCIe interface at lower latency and higher bandwidth than existing standards. This allows existing data centers to improve speed, latency, and scalability at low cost.

Also: How Red Hat is embracing AI to make sysadmins' lives easier

The AI boom has put additional impetus on such a move to alter server architecture fundamentally as data centers face new challenges in operations from the massive explosion of data.

In December, Samsung, in collaboration with Red Hat, said it verified the use of CXL memory operation in a real user environment. Samsung became the first in the industry to offer CXL module, open-source software, and CXL DRAM supporting CXL 2, a culmination of the pair's partnership that started in May 2022.

Meanwhile, since then, Samsung's data center solid-state drive (SSD) products has also been certified, the South Korean tech giant said, allowing customers used Red Hat-certified products to build systems receiving Linux support based on them.

Last month, Samsung showed off its CMM-D1, embedded in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3, which can enhance the performance of deep learning recommendation models or DLRM. In the demo, Samsung also showcased its scalable memory development kit's memory interleaving software.