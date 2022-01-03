Samsung gave consumers an early look at three entries in its 2022 monitor lineup leading up to the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) show in Las Vegas.

The company's first three major monitor offerings to be revealed straddled the line between entertainment and professional use cases with new entries in the company's streaming-enabled "M" line, its ultra-curved "Odyssey" line for gamers, and its creative-focused "S" line.

First up, the new M8 follows Samsung's M5 and M7 smart monitors with the same focus on built-in streaming apps and services alongside a few new tricks. Support for popular streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix is now joined by the option to use the monitor as a SmartThings hub. This will allow users to control smart home devices that are compatible with Samsung's SmartThings platform. The new functionality includes both on-screen status indicators and controls, all shown on a 32-inch display with a 4K resolution, 400nit brightness, 99% sRGB color gamut.

The M8 will also be the first Samsung monitor to sport a new attachment point for a custom-designed webcam. Similar to Dell's recently-revealed Pari webcam, the "SlimFit" camera will magnetically attach to the back of the monitor (with additional cabling required). While it will presumably be available to the connected PC, it can also be accessed via the monitor's own built-in video chat apps, including Google Duo.

The M8 also includes a USB-C port for video connectivity and 65W charging of connected laptops and tablets.

The gamers out there are more likely to be interested in Samsung's new Odyssey Neo G8, a smaller entry than the company's well-known Odyssey G9 and Neo G9 , but with the same 1000R curve. The display's panel supports 4K resolution, a 240hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. Samsung claims this is the first time all three of these high-end features have come together in a single package.

Fans of the Odyssey's trademark aesthetic will also likely appreciate the return of Samsung's CoreSync lighting, which provides RGB lighting support in a ring located behind the display. The lights can be set to static colors or patterns of the user's choice, as well as synced up with the colors on screen for a more immersive experience.

Last up is the new High Resolution Monitor S8. This unit comes in both 27-inch and 32-inch versions, with each supporting up to 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) Display HDR 600 standard for photo and video editors. Samsung claims this model is also the first "UL (Underwriter Laboratories) verified Glare Free monitor," with a new "Matte Display… applied on the top of the panel, reducing light reflection even when not using a monitor hood, to provide a distraction-free working environment."

Both sizes also offer 90W USB-C charging for connected video output devices and height adjustable stands with tilt, swivel, and pivot control points.

Samsung did not provide any pricing or release date details for any of the revealed displays.