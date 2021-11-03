Samsung kicks off early Black Friday deals: Savings on TVs, phones, more

Samsung has become a household name for its catalog of mobile devices, smart home products, and appliances. If you are looking to upgrade within one of the three, you won't have to wait until Black Friday weekend to snag a good deal. Starting today, the Korean tech giant is kicking off its early Black Friday festivities, bringing market-low prices to its plethora of products. We've listed the best deals available below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Bundle for $1549.99 $400 off For a limited time, Samsung has its latest and greatest foldable, Galaxy Z Fold 3, on sale for just $1549.99 ($250 off). That's the lowest price that we've seen since its debut back in August. Though not for everyone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 brings a form factor that reinvents the way you use your smartphone. With this offer, Samsung is also bundling in a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 and a wireless charger, making it all the sweeter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB for $946.35 $100 off It was only months ago when Samsung introduced its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. ZDNet's Matthew Miller gave the device an excellent rating, complimenting the flip phone for its improved durability and reasonable price, among other things. Today, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be yours for just $946.35 ($103 off), Amazon Prime shipping included. The best part? The discounted price tag is for the 256GB model which is twice the storage of the base.

49'' Odyssey G9 Monitor + 980 PRO NVMe 2TB SSD for $1,725 $300 off For the best gaming and viewing experience, an ultra-wide monitor is the way to go. While most span up to 34'', the 49'' Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor tops the leaderboard. Samsung currently has the behemoth bundled with a 980 PRO NVMe 2TB SSD for $1,725 ($300 off), making it a bargain for those who have been eyeing the two.

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum for $319 $180 off When it comes to efficient house cleaning, a cordless vacuum can do you no wrong. For a limited time, Samsung is offering its Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum for only $319 ($180 off). The Jet 75 vacuum has a lightweight design, a 5-layer filtration system, and all the watts you need to keep your floors dust and dirt-free.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $199.99/$229.99 40mm and 44mm for $50 off Fancy a new smartwatch? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was recently launched but is being marked down ($50) pre-Black Friday. ZDNet's Matthew Miller praised the Galaxy Watch 4 for its new BioActive sensor, which provides the user's heart rate, ECG measurements, blood oxygen levels, and even body composition. Powered by Samsung's One UI, made in partnership with Google, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a great option for those looking to get into a more active lifestyle. Whether you prefer the smaller 40mm watch size or the 44mm, either model can be yours for less than $230.

Samsung 120'' The Premiere 4K Project for $2,499.99 $1,000 off There's no better time to splurge than during Black Friday. Save the hassle of installing a wall-mounted TV with Samsung's latest 120'' Class The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector, now for only $2,499 ($1,000 off). While the price tag may be a little hard to swallow at first, it is very competitive for a 120'' 4K experience that spans larger than that of traditional TVs. With the $1,000 discount, you get a compact and minimally designed projector, a built-in 2.2 channel system for crisp sound, and 4K UHD resolution. Samsung will also include a 100-day, risk-free trial, which is reassuring.

Samsung 55'' Neo QLED 4K TV for $1,099.99 $500 off Perhaps a traditional TV is more of your taste. Currently, you can buy the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV at $500 (and more) off all sizes -- the 55'' starts at $1,099.99 ($1,599.99 MSRP). If you prefer a larger screen size, the 75'' and 85'' are $700 and $1,500 off, respectively. The Neo QLED TVs are Samsung's crème de la crème, offering vivid colors and dynamic contrast. The TVs also feature the brand's proprietary Quantum Matrix Technology, which ensures high detail no matter how dark or bright the scenes are.

As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available on Samsung over the next month. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.