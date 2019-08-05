Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Latest rumors, features, and release date

What we know about Samsung Galaxy Note 10 It's officially summer, so that means one thing: The next Galaxy Note is nearing release. Here's everything we know so far. Read more: https://zd.net/326mIMm

On Wednesday, Samsung is all but guaranteed to announce the Galaxy Note 10 at an Unpacked event in Brooklyn. Over the past few days, weeks, and even months, we've seen a steady stream of leaks and rumors surrounding the company's latest phablet.

From early rumors that the Note 10 wouldn't have any buttons to more recent leaks indicating there will be two sizes of the Note 10 this year -- there's been a lot to keep up with lately.

Samsung's Galaxy Note line may not be a wild success like the Galaxy S-series, but each Note release has made waves of its own. With the Note series, Samsung can give productivity features and tools to consumers and enterprise users alike, while also debuting and testing new features and capabilities.

Before Samsung takes the stage and makes the Note 10 (and Note 10 Plus) official, here's everything we know.

How to watch the event

The Note 10 keynote will take place on Aug. 7 at 4 p.m ET, and it will be streamed. Go here to watch the action unfold on event day.

What will it be called?

We're going to guess it'll be the Galaxy Note 10

There might be a Note 10 Plus, as well.

The only time Samsung skipped was Note 6 in favor of Note 7, and, well, we all know how that turned out. We expect Samsung to call the next Note device the Galaxy Note 10. Photos that reportedly show off the Note 10 reveal that there's a bigger Note 10 in the works, and it may be called Note 10 Plus. A marketing image posted by Evan Blass on Twitter shows the Note 10 Plus

When will Note 10 be available?

Samsung confirmed CNET's earlier story: The Note 10 will be announced on Aug. 7.

The reservation site indicated an Aug. 23 ship date.

Samsung has sent out invites to an Unpacked event on Aug. 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. It's the same venue Samsung used to announce Note 9, and we expect that Note 10 will make its debut on that date.

We don't have an official announcement for a release date yet, but according to the reservation site, the phone will arrive by Aug. 23. At least, that's what it said when it first launched. Completed reservations now lack a date.

Exclusive for https://t.co/Zm9VwYgCdV : After the regular Note10, here's your very first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+/Note10+! Again, got the renders for Silver and Black variant! *Please credit if you use, not using watermarks.* #Samsung #GalaxyNote10Plus #Unpacked pic.twitter.com/5bLtrRd3EN — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 10, 2019

What will Note 10 look like?

Typically, the Note line has the same overall design of the most recent Galaxy S device, and that appears to be the case with the Note 10. There have been so many different renders and photos leaked, it's hard to pick just one. The above tweet from Ishan Agarwal shows almost every angle of the silver and black variant. As you can see, the Note 10 will have three rear-facing cameras, a hole-punch cutout on the screen for the front-facing camera. Of course, there's an S Pen as well.

In addition to the renders above, a video was posted on YouTube that included three photos purportedly of the Galaxy Note 10. More specifically, Note 10 Plus. You can view the video on the TechTalkTV channel. The real-life photos match the renders we'd previously seen.

What will Note 10 feature?

A larger display than Note 9

No headphone jack

Early on, there was a rumor that the Note 10 was going to ditch all physical buttons on its sides. However, the early rumors appear to be wrong based on the leaked images and according to a source that told Android Police that Note 10 would have volume and power buttons; however, the dedicated Bixby button will (finally) cease to exist.

A report from The Bell states that Samsung will release two different Note 10 models, one with a display measuring 6.4 inches and another with a screen measuring 6.6 inches. If that holds, it would be the first time that Samsung has released two different sized models of Note 10. There's potentially a market for users who want the added features of Note 10 -- bigger battery, S-Pen integration -- but don't want a phone that's just too big.

Samsung's made a habit if touting that its phones still include a headphone jack, but that claim may be coming to an end with Note 10. It was only a matter of time before Samsung decided to ditch the headphone jack, and it appears that time is growing near based on all leaked photos and renders.

What about the S-Pen?

A camera built into the S-Pen? It's possible.

With each Note release, Samsung adds features to the phone's included stylus. Sometimes the new features are software related, other times it involves updated hardware. For Note 10, it could be a significant hardware upgrade.

Earlier this year Samsung was granted a patent to use the S-Pen as a camera, providing Note 10 with true optical zoom capabilities. The patent was first reported by Patently Mobile back in February 2019, which means an S-Pen with a camera could make its debut with Note 10.

Indeed, all of this is pure rumors and speculation right now. As we learn more about Note 10, we'll be sure to bring you the latest.