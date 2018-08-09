Samsung Galaxy Note 9 event: How to still watch, plus everything announced

Video: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2018 Livestream

Samsung usually schedules several press events throughout the year, but the most interesting, by far, are for its annual updates to the Galaxy and Galaxy Note lines. Its latest major event saw the unveiling of the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone.

As with many smartphone launches, you can still stream the show online, as Samsung has left its livestream available on YouTube for viewing. We've compiled this guide to help you figure out how you can still tune in to watch the action unfold for yourself, even after the fact, and we've also included details on what was announced during the show.

(Image: Samsung)

How to stream Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 event online

What time was the event?

Samsung uses the event name "Unpacked" for all its smartphone launches, and this year was no different. The Samsung Unpacked press conference started at 11am ET on Aug. 9.

Can you still watch the event?

You can watch the entire hour-long event via the video above.

Other ways can experience the unveiling:

You can stream the event in 360-degree video from any of the links above, too.

Everything announced at Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 event

Check out the gallery at the bottom if you want to see scenes from the show. However, if you want to get straight to the meat of it all, here are all the announcements that mattered:

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The whole point to this Unpacked event was for Samsung to unveil its latest S Pen-equipped flagship: Galaxy Note 9. It's a slight update to last year's Note 8, with minimal changes to the design. The biggest improvements were to the phone's S Pen stylus, battery life, storage, cameras, and processor. The fingerprint scanner has also moved from beside the camera lenses to below them. Oh, and Fortnite is a timed exclusive.

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Watch

All the reports and leaks a were true. A second device to landed on Aug. 9: A Galaxy-branded smartwatch. Called Galaxy Watch, Samsung officially moved away from the Gear brand and instead adopted the same brand name it uses on its smartphones and tablets. Rumors also indicated the watch would run Tizen, and not Google's Wear OS, which turned out to be the case.

(Image: Samsung)

Wireless Charger Duo

In terms of accessories, all signs pointed to Samsung unveiling something that would work with both the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Watch. Called the Wireless Charger Duo, it officially debuted at Unpacked. It's powered by USB-C and is capable of delivering 12W to two devices at once.

(Image: Samsung)

Galaxy Home speaker

This one was a bit of a long shot. For the past year, reports had claimed that Samsung would introduce its own Bixby-powered smart speaker to not only compete with Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple HomePod but also showcase its virtual assistant. Well, it finally happened. Samsung, which was was light on details at Unpacked, has entered the smart speaker race.

