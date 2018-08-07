Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch: How to watch and what to expect

Video: Samsung Galaxy Note 9: What we know so far

Samsung usually schedules several press events throughout the year, but the most interesting, by far, are for its annual updates to the Galaxy and Galaxy Note flagship lines.

Also: Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know

Samsung's next major event will see the unveiling of the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. As with many smartphone launches, you will be able to stream the show online. We've compiled this guide to help you figure out when and how to tune in to watch the action unfold for yourself, and we've included details on what you can expect, based on credible rumors and leaks.

(Image: Samsung)

How to stream Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 launch event online

What time is the event?

Samsung uses the event name "Unpacked" for all its smartphone launches, and this year is no different. So, the Samsung Unpacked press conference will start at 11am ET on Aug. 9. But here are the various local times across the world, in case you're wondering:

New York: 11am ET on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018

11am ET on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 California: 8am PT on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018

8am PT on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 UK: 4pm BST on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018

4pm BST on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 Central Europe: 5pm CET on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018

5pm CET on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 Russia: 6pm UTC on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018

6pm UTC on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 India: 8:30pm IST on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018

8:30pm IST on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 China: 11pm CT on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018

11pm CT on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 Australia: 1am ACT on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018

1am ACT on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 South Korea: 12am JST on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018

12am JST on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 Japan: 12am KST on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018

Also: Samsung's Galaxy Watch to go on sale August 24 with Note 9

Where can you watch the event?

ZDNet plans to host the official livestream of the event right here when the video goes live. Please check back closer to the event's launch time. Alternatively, you can watch it at samsung.com.

What to expect from Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 launch event

Samsung has made it clear through a teaser tweet that we can expect the Galaxy Note 9 to launch at its Unpacked event. But what about accessories or other devices? We've combed the web for rumors and leaks to give you a better idea of what might actually happen on Aug. 9.

(Image: @evleaks)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The whole point to this Unpacked event is for Samsung to unveil its latest S Pen-equipped flagship: the Galaxy Note 9. It's thought to be a slight update to last year's Note 8, with minimal changes to the design. The biggest improvements will be to the phone's S Pen stylus, battery life, storage, cameras, and processor. The fingerprint scanner has also moved from beside the camera lenses to below them. Oh, and Fortnite might be a timed exclusive.

For a complete round-up of rumors, see: Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Design, features, leaks, and everything we know so far

Also: Samsung S Pen reflections: A differentiator in a saturated smartphone market

(Image: CNET)

Samsung Galaxy Watch

If all the reports and leaks are true, we can expect a second device to land on Aug. 9: A Galaxy-branded smartwatch, called Galaxy Watch. Samsung appears to be moving away from the Gear brand and will instead adopt the same brand name it uses on its smartphones and tablets. Rumors also indicate the watch will run Tizen, and not Google's Wear OS.

For a complete round-up of Galaxy Watch rumors, see Samsung Galaxy Watch: Rumors, features, price, and release date.

Also: Samsung Galaxy Watch: Everything you need to know CNET

(Image: Gizmodo)

Wireless Charger Duo

In terms of accessories, all signs point to Samsung unveiling something that'll work with both the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Watch. Called the Wireless Charger Duo, it's popped up online and, amazingly, at an Amazon press preview event. It appears to be powered by USB-C and is capable of delivering 12W to two devices -- a phone and a watch, perhaps -- at once.

We rounded up all Wireless Charger Duo leaks in our Galaxy Watch guide.

Also: Best phones with wireless charging: iPhone X, Galaxy S9, LG G7 and more CNET

(Image: CNET)

Bixby smart speaker

This one is a bit of a long shot, but it's still worth including: Samsung's long-rumored smart speaker. For the past year, reports have claimed that Samsung will introduce its own Bixby-powered smart speaker to not only compete with Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple HomePod but also showcase its virtual assistant. A recent report from The Wall Street Journal claimed that Samsung could announce it this month for $300.

Also: New and upcoming phones: Galaxy Note 9 and others

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE:

This is our best look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 yet

It was only a matter of time before we got a really good look at the upcoming phone.

Samsung will reveal Galaxy Note 9 at August 9 event

Providing the connectivity behind IoT solutions has seen Vodafone help recover almost 1,000 stolen vehicles, assist hundreds of children unable to attend school, and keep track of beer kegs across Australia.

Samsung marries new Galaxy Tab S4 with DeX for productivity boost

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its flagship Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S4, with Samsung DeX connectivity for the first time on a tablet, giving consumers multi-screen options and a powered-up S Pen to cater to the enterprise and professionals.

Galaxy Note 9's new 'killer feature' is pointless TechRepublic

An FCC filing has revealed that the Note 9 will have an S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity.