Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event: How to watch and what to expect

What we know about Samsung Galaxy Note 10 It's officially summer, so that means one thing: The next Galaxy Note is nearing release. Here's everything we know so far. Read more: https://zd.net/326mIMm

CNET Best Phones for 2019 Our editors hand-picked these products based on our tests and reviews. Read More

Samsung usually schedules several events throughout the year, but the most interesting, by far, are the "Unpacked" events for its annual updates to the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines. The next Unpacked is set for Aug. 7 and will focus on the Galaxy Note 10.

Also: Galaxy Note 10: Rumours, features, and release date

As with many smartphone launches, you'll be able to stream the show online. We've compiled this guide to help you figure out how you can watch the action unfold for yourself, and we've included details on what could be announced.

(Image: Samsung)

How to watch Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 event

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, Samsung will host Unpacked in New York to announce the Galaxy Note 10. This event is happening a couple weeks after Samsung announced its Galaxy Fold would finally launch in September. It will also follow two rather quiet product launches for the new Samsung Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet.

What time is the event?

Samsung uses the name "Unpacked" for all its smartphone launches, and this year is no different. The Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 4pm ET/1pm PT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It's the same time and place that the Galaxy Note 9 was launched last year. Here are the different local times across the world:

San Francisco: 1pm on Aug. 7

1pm on Aug. 7 New York: 4pm on Aug. 7

4pm on Aug. 7 London: 9pm on Aug. 7

9pm on Aug. 7 Paris 10pm on Aug. 7

10pm on Aug. 7 Cape Town: 10pm on Aug. 7

10pm on Aug. 7 Berlin: 10:30pm on Aug. 7

10:30pm on Aug. 7 Rome: 10:30pm on Aug. 7

10:30pm on Aug. 7 Moscow: 11pm on Aug. 7

11pm on Aug. 7 Tokyo: 5am on Aug. 8

5am on Aug. 8 Hong Kong: 4am on Aug. 8

4am on Aug. 8 Beijing: 4am on Aug. 8

4am on Aug. 8 Sydney: 6am on Aug. 8

Can you stream the event online?

Yes. You'll be able to watch the entire event online. We hope to embed the stream here once it becomes available.

Other ways you can experience the unveiling:

What to expect from Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 event

Last year, Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 9 alongside the Galaxy Watch, a wireless charger for the Note 9 and Galaxy Watch, and a Galaxy Home smart speaker. Here's what we expect to see unveiled or discussed this time around:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The whole point of this Unpacked event is for Samsung to unveil its latest phablet: the Galaxy Note 10. We can reportedly expect two versions: One with a 6.4-inch screen and another with a 6.7-inch screen. There may also be 5G editions of both these models, which means we can expect up to four Note 10 variants. We'll likely also see a new and improved S-Pen unveiled, too.

For a complete round-up of rumours see: Galaxy Note 10: Rumours, features, and release date

Galaxy Home speaker



This one is a bit of a long shot. Last year, Samsung introduced its own Bixby-powered smart speaker to compete with Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple HomePod. Well, Samsung was very light on details at Unpacked, and it has yet to launch the device. The last we heard, the Galaxy Home was still en route to a store near you.

Perhaps we will learn more at Unpacked?