Samsung Galaxy Ring hands-on: I asked for 4 features and they delivered on all of them

Prakhar Khanna/ZDNET

I have tested five smart rings in the past seven months and realized that the form factor lacked various features that could make my day-to-day life easier. I wrote recently about how adding these features to the Galaxy Ring could make it an instant buy for me, and it seems like Samsung listened.

Also: Everything announced at Samsung Unpacked Summer 2024

I haven't tested the Samsung smart ring sensors yet, but the Galaxy Ring adds two features I've missed on the other rings while also offering a lighter form factor. Here's the rundown of the best new things.

1. Find My support is very handy

Prakhar Khanna/ZDNET

There have been several instances when I misplaced my smart ring and it took me at least 10 minutes each time to find it -- either in my bathroom, on my lunch table, or in the trash (because I cleared one along with my pizza boxes). I've wanted a form of Find My on all the smart rings I've worn, and Samsung has added it.

The Galaxy Ring features Find My Ring on Samsung Find, which means you can connect your Samsung smart ring to your Galaxy smartphone and find it on your phone if you misplace it.

Also: Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring: Key features, price, and everything you need to know

While Track My Ring is not supported, you will be able to track the Galaxy Ring based on the last connected location with your Galaxy phone. This means if your phone's Bluetooth is off, and you misplace your Ring, you won't be able to track it live. The Galaxy Ring is capable of flashing green and red lights to locate it but there is no vibration motor or audible sound.

Moreover, Samsung Find is only available on Galaxy smartphones. While the Galaxy Ring works with all Android smartphones through the Samsung SmartThings app, it won't support location tracking on all phones. I would have preferred it to work with any Android smartphone. However, I expect the presence of the Samsung Find feature on the Galaxy Ring will push other manufacturers to add Google Find My support to their next-gen smart rings, too.

2. The whole package is impressive