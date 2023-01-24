Samsung Galaxy S23, new Galaxy Books roll out next week: Everything we know so far

Image: Samsung

Next week, Samsung will host an in-person Unpacked event on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in San Francisco, California. It's the first in-person event hosted by Samsung since before the pandemic forced companies to go all-in on virtual events.

During the event, Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23, its latest trio of flagship smartphones and new Galaxy Book laptops.

The event will take place at The Masonic Auditorium, with members of the press in attendance. Samsung also plans to livestream the event on its website and YouTube. The fun kicks off at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

We'll have a post detailing how and where you can tune into the event as it gets closer and as Samsung publishes more information.

Until then, let's take a look at what we expect Samsung to announce during its first Unpacked event of 2023. Oh, and in true Samsung fashion, there's already a promotion to get you up to $100 in credits.

What to expect from Unpacked

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 lineup of smartphones during Unpacked. If the company follows its established naming pattern, which we fully expect it will, that means we should see the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Those names translate into phones with size, pricing, and specs that line up with the good, better, and best approach.

As you can see in the invitation image above, there are three spotlight circles in a row. That arrangement looks a lot like the camera arrangement on Samsung phones, with the lenses all vertically stacked on the rear of the phone's housing.

In a recent blog post, TM Roh, Samsung's President and Head of MX Business hinted that the "upcoming Galaxy is all about camera, performance and sustainability." We'll be tuning into the event to learn exactly how the company plans to upgrade its latest smartphones.

Coincidently, Samsung just unveiled its 200-megapixel image sensor, which is just plum crazy to think about if the S23 series ends up boasting one. The new sensor allows the camera to capture more detail (and resolution) without needing to be physically larger, saving the back of your phone from having an obnoxious camera bump.

Samsung usually has another device or two to announce alongside new phones, and right now it's looking like Samsung will announce updated Galaxy Book laptops. The Galaxy Book Ultra is one such updated laptop that's rumored to make its debut as it'll be the first time that Samsung has used the Ultra moniker for one of its Windows-powered laptops.

Samsung's smartwatch lineup isn't overdue for a refresh, but that hasn't stopped the company from releasing new models in the past.

There's a reservation promotion you should take advantage of

If you're remotely interested in getting a new Galaxy phone, then take a few minutes to sign up for the US Reserve offer from Samsung. The promotion runs through Feb. 1 for US customers so you have roughly one week left before it ends.

You don't have to fully commit to buying a device or even completing a pre-order. You're simply indicating you're interested in one of the unannounced devices. You do so by entering your name and email address -- that's it.

You can visit Samsung.com or use the Shop Samsung App on an Android device to sign up.

In exchange for your information and interest, you'll get a $50 Samsung credit if you follow through and preorder a single device. If you order two devices, Samsung doubles the credit to $100.

According to the fine print, you can use the credit towards the purchase of a new Galaxy S23 device. In fact, if you don't use the credit for a pre-order, you lose it.

We'll have plenty more news and coverage leading up to Samsung's first Unpacked event of 2023.