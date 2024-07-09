Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: The best specs, features, and everything else we know

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Samsung Unpacked is one day away, and while we won't officially learn about the company's latest devices until then, plenty of information is already out there. Among the more notable leaks is a Dealabs report detailing the full specifications for the new Galaxy Watch 7 series.

The Galaxy Watch 7 will allegedly be available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, and three dial colorways: green, cream, and silver. The watch will purportedly have an aluminum armor casing, sapphire glass on the front, and a 3D glass dial on the back. The Watch 7 specs also show support for Bluetooth connectivity, but there should be a 4G version if you want data without using your phone's connection.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, the company's first premium-tier smartwatch, will allegedly be available in one size, 47mm, and three dial colors: titanium gray, titanium silver, and titanium white. It will purportedly support both 4G and Bluetooth connectivity and have the same sapphire and 3D glass as the base version, but come with titanium casing.

Both the base and Ultra versions have Super AMOLED displays, run on the Exynos W1000 processor, and have 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. (That's double the storage we saw on the Galaxy Watch 6.)

There will apparently be a bit of a difference in battery life across the three sizes. The leaked specs show 40mm and 44mm options for the Watch 7 having a 300mAh and 425mAh battery, respectively, while the 47mm Watch Ultra would carry the biggest battery of all -- 590 mAh.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to share a resemblance to Apple's own Watch Ultra model. Jason Hiner/ZDNET

The leaked specs also show all the watches having standard IP6X dust protection, with the Watch Ultra getting a slightly higher water resistance rating of 10 ATM compared to 5 ATM on the regular Watch 7.

The rest of the specs are identical across the whole series: Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz, NFC, GPS dual frequency (L1+L5) on the connectivity front, and One UI Watch 6.0 for the operating system. There aren't any real surprises for the sensors, which include GPS, light and geomagnetic, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, temperature, and heart rate.

Since Dealabs is a French publication, we have possible Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 pricing for France, which could provide a ballpark estimate for US pricing. The 40mm Bluetooth version could cost $343, while the 44mm could be $375. Upgrading to the 4G version could add about $50 for either version. Naturally, the Ultra would be the most expensive version of the bunch, coming in at around $750.

What's the takeaway? While the externals are much the same, the internals are a substantial upgrade from the Galaxy Watch 6. The Watch 7 should also have significantly improved efficiency, better performance, and bigger storage.

The full reveals of the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Ring, next-generation foldables, and other new Samsung devices are expected to take place at the company's next Unpacked event, which is set for July 10 at 9 a.m. E.T.