Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra vs. Apple Watch Ultra: Which one should you buy?
Samsung's newest flagship smartwatch is here, and it's not hard to see what its main competition is. Even though it was released a year ago, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch 2 Ultra have a lot in common.
Both wearables have titanium casings and weigh about the same. Both watches have a wide swath of health features, are rated for 100 meters of depth underwater, and operate from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 above for extreme condition workouts.
How do you decide which is best?
Of course, if you're already locked into either the Android or Apple ecosystem with your phone, your smartwatch choice is clear. If you're willing to switch OS sides for a new watch, however, there are enough differences between the two to make for an interesting comparison. Here's a primer to help you choose.
Specifications
Galaxy Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Price
$649.99
$799.99
Display
Super AMOLED
LTPO OLED
|Battery
|590mAh
|564 mAh battery
|Size
|47 mm
|49 x 44 mm
|Weight
|60.5 grams
|61.4 grams
|Brightness
|3,000 nits
|3,000 nits
|Storage
|32GB
|64GB
|Water resistance
|100 meters
|100 meters
|Operating system
|Wear OS 5
|watchOS 10
You should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra if...
1. You want a bigger battery life
Both the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch 2 Ultra carry large batteries, but the Watch Ultra's is slightly larger at 590mAh compared to the Watch 2 Ultra's 564mAh. Samsung says its watch offers up to 100 hours of life in power-saving mode and 48 hours of life in exercise power-saving mode, while Apple claims up to 36 hours of normal use and up to 72 hours in low power mode.
Of course, exact life depends on how you use it; but based on company claims, the Galaxy Watch Ultra should get at least an extra half day from a full charge.
2. You want to save money
It's no surprise that affordability isn't at the forefront of Apple's feature set. These two watches are similar in many ways, but Samsung's will set you back $150 less. The Galaxy Watch Ultra has a price of $649.99, while the Apple Watch 2 Ultra, released in September of 2023, costs $799.99.
Here's another thing to consider: If you're pairing a phone with your watch, iPhones are usually more expensive. If the direct cost of the device and associated costs are a concern, go with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
3. You want the most advanced sleep-tracking features
The Apple Watch Ultra does offer sleep schedules and sleep tracking in its new Vitals app, but Samsung has the edge here. Both the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra are getting new AI-powered sleep analysis statistics and the De Novo FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature that watches for signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea.
You should buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2 if...
1. You need more storage
If you want to have a lot of music or podcasts on your watch for long runs or you want to have plenty of app options to choose from, you'll want to go with the Apple Watch 2 Ultra, which has 64GB of storage -- double the 32GB of the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Either option is going to be fine in most cases as storage on a smartwatch isn't a priority for most users. But if you want multiple fitness apps and multiple music players or simply find storage space a concern, there's a clear winner here.
2. You want the biggest, boldest display
Both the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch 2 Ultra are fairly large, square-ish, eye-catching watches. But while the Galaxy Watch Ultra is 47mm, the Watch 2 Ultra is 47mm wide by 49mm high. That might not sound like much, but it's noticeable when the two devices are side by side. Because of the bigger size, Apple's watch will fit more information on the screen. Both watches have only basic colors when it comes to design, but if you want the option that's more visually striking, go with the Apple.
