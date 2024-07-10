Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Motorola Razr+ (2024): Which phone should you buy?

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Samsung today unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 6 during its Unpacked event in Paris, touting a more durable and thinner design, new software features, and an improved camera system, among other things.

I went hands-on with the Z Flip 6 ahead of Unpacked and found it to be Samsung's best flip phone yet, with a bigger battery and some fancy outer-screen tricks that had me fidgeting with the devices for hours.

So, how does the device compare to its biggest competitor, the Motorola Razr+ (2024)? While our hands-on time with the Z Flip 6 remains limited, there are some notable differences already worth pointing out, as listed below.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Motorola Razr+ (2024) Display Cover screen: 3.9-inch AMOLED 120Hz, Main screen: 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz Cover screen: 4-inch OLED 120Hz, Main screen: 6.9-inch OLED 120Hz Weight 187g 189g Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 RAM/Storage 12GB RAM with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 8GB/12GB RAM with 256GB Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Camera 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP front

50MP wide, 50MP telephoto, 32MP front

Colors Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, White, Crafted Black Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, Hot Pink

Price Starting at $1,099

Starting at $999

You should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 if...



Kerry Wan/ZDNET

1. You want a more customizable flip phone

Both Samsung and Motorola say that the main reason people are flocking to their flip phones is because of the customization aspect, with the ability to personalize the outer wallpaper, stylize with fun and quirky cases, and more. Influencers and content creators are also embracing the ability to take hands-free selfies thanks to the foldable nature of these devices.

That's to say, while both models offer more customization settings than your typical slab phone, Samsung wins out thanks to its abundance of color options, new Interactive Wallpapers feature (which basically turns the phone into the most advanced fidget toy ever), and thoughtful cases. Specifically, the new FlipSuit cases use NFC and wireless charging that makes them light up whenever you unfold and fold the phone.

2. You want an ultrawide camera for group selfies and landscape shots

While Motorola opted for a 50MP telephoto lens with the Razr+ this year, Samsung's stuck with a 50MP ultrawide, making it more practical for taking group photos and landscapes -- when you want to capture a wider and taller area. Historically, Samsung's photo processing has performed better than Motorola's, too, so you can expect better-quality shots both from the main and ultrawide lenses.

3. You'll be taking lots of photos/downloading plenty of apps

Or perhaps you just want the peace of mind of having ample storage on your phone. Samsung offers a 512GB configuration for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, while Motorola doesn't -- the Razr is capped at 256GB. So, if you typically don't rely on the cloud for storing photos, files, and other data and maybe even find yourself struggling to manage 256GB of space, you'll do much better with the Samsung. The upgrade comes at a cost, of course.

You should buy the Motorola Razr+ (2024) if...

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

1. You want a larger outer screen

While Samsung has the more customizable outer screen, Motorola wins when it comes to display size, with a four-inch OLED panel that refreshes at 120Hz. Does the difference make a big difference? Not significantly, but aesthetically speaking, the Razr+ (2024) looks much more futuristic than the Galaxy Z Flip 6. You can also run any app or service you want on the outer screen, so the extra real estate comes in handy regarding viewability.

Managing the outer screen and phone when folded is also easy thanks to Motorola's stylish back covers, which include vegan leather and vegan suede finishes. There's also a "Hot Pink" option for those who miss the old-school Razr.

2. You want a more affordable flip phone

Technically, you'll get an even better deal out of Motorola's non-Plus Razr model this year, which retails for $699, but even the Razr+ (2024) can be had right now for $899 ($100 off retail). That's compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which sells for $1,099.

Motorola's connections with major retailers and carriers also put it on near equal footing with Samsung when it comes to exclusive offers and discounts for customers, so you may find just as good of a deal for the Razr+ as the Galaxy Z Flip.

Alternatives to consider

