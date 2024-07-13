Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Z Flip 5: Key differences you should know before buying

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

This week's Galaxy Unpacked event opened the doors to a slew of new and exciting tech, including two new wearable devices. The event also showcased the latest flagship foldable Samsung smartphones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Meant to work like an old-school flip phone with a modern AI-powered twist, the new Z Flip 6 isn't your parents' old Motorola Razr -- heck, even the Razr isn't your parents' old flip phone.

If you want to dive back into the flip phone universe or upgrade from an older device, you may consider the Z Flip 6 and its predecessor, the Z Flip 5. Since Samsung is giving us a largely iterative update, you may not need the latest device and could probably afford to save some cash and go for the Z Flip 5, but both models have their advantages. Let's explore the two.

Specifications



Samsung Galazy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Main display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Cover display 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Weight 6.6oz 6.6oz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM/Storage 12GB/256GB | 12GB/512GB 8GB/256GB | 8GB/512GB Battery 4,000 mAh 3,700 mAh Main camera 12MP f/2.2 UW | 50MP f/1.8 wide-angle 12MP f/2.2 UW | 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle Front camera 10MP f/2.2 10MP f/2.2 Starting price $1,100 $1,000

You should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 if...



1. You want a better camera system

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 may be an iterative upgrade, but the camera takes a big leap forward from the previous model's 12MP main camera to a 50MP one. The new 50MP wide-angle camera supports 2x optical zoom and AI-powered zoom with up to 10x.

The FlexCam is also getting an update with new creative features like Auto Zoom, which automatically adjusts the frame by detecting the subject and zooming in and out.

2. The new AI features interest you

Galaxy AI is fully integrated into the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, with new features coming to the FlexWindow and an AI-forward Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

While the 3.4-inch FlexWindow offers new widgets and notification options, it also gives you access to new Galaxy AI features without opening the Z Flip 6. You can quickly reply to texts with suggested replies, a feature that uses AI to analyze the context of the text conversation before offering suggestions.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 also features an AI-powered wallpaper option that changes in real time. The Photo Ambient feature changes the wallpaper depending on the time and weather, and can even analyze your wallpaper to suggest where to place the clock and change the frame color.

3. You're a bit clumsy

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are the first foldable phones to get a formal dustproofing score. Although most flagship devices boast an IP68 rating for water resistance and dustproofing, older Samsung foldables have an IPX8 rating. The Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 now have an IP48 rating, which means they can resist dust particles larger than 1mm in size.

This may not sound like a big deal, but other foldables, including the latest Motorola Razr Plus (2024), OnePlus Open, Google Pixel Fold, and previous Samsung foldables, have an IPX8 rating or lower. IPX8 indicates that devices can resist continuous water immersion of up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

Foldable smartphones aren't as dust-tight and water-resistant as flagship Galaxy S24 devices or iPhones because they've got more hinges and small crevices that can hold particles.

You should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 if...

1. You want to wait for a bigger upgrade

Samsung has only made a few upgrades to its flip phone this time, after making some big advancements to performance and the hinge with the Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 5.

The Z Flip 5's Flex Hinge gave the device the more solid feel of a smartphone rather than a device split in two halves, one of the biggest problems with foldables. The hinge also made the device thinner when folded, while also offering a quieter mechanism.

Waiting for a bigger upgrade means you could get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a discounted price. It's already $100 cheaper than the Z Flip 6, starting at $1,000 at its full price, but the Z Flip 6 launch is sure to drive that cost down, though you can already get up to $500 in trade-in credit.

2. You want a specific (discontinued) color

Although Samsung is releasing the Z Flip 6 in six colors, including new Peach and White options, it's also discontinuing the Lavender and Green colors we saw with the Z Flip 5. While color isn't a big deal to many smartphone users, it can be more important for foldable fans, who mostly see the device's exterior when the phone is closed.

If you're not excited about the new colors and prefer the Lavender or Green options, it's probably best to stick with the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Alternatives to consider

