If you're nostalgic for the days of the flip phone, but don't want to sacrifice the smartphone's simplicity and big screen, look no further. Samsung's newest smart flip phone -- The Galaxy Flip 4 -- marries the two so you can have a pocket-sized device with all the capabilities of the typical Android device, plus some. Having just come out this past August, the 128GB phone typically goes for $999, but during Amazon's October sale extravaganza, you can score it for just $799.
Known for its camera ingenuity, Samsung continues to find unique innovation with the Flip 4's "Flex Mode." Perfect for content creators or photo enthusiasts, when you flip open the phone, you can use the bottom half as a camera "stand" and the top screen as your camera. Instead of having to set a self-timer and frantically run back to hit the perfect pose, just hold up a hand gesture for a quick, hands-free snap or video.
Flex mode also applies to the multi-taskers in constant need of more flexibility. Flex mode allows you to make use of two screens while the phone is at a 90-degree angle. So you can make a catch-up call on one half while scrolling through emails on the other. You can also make use of the full screen for an extended version of your task at any time and the phone format will auto-adjust.
Whether this phone is the first building block or the newest addition to your Samsung ecosystem, the device easily syncs to a Galaxy Watch and Galaxy earbuds. And both are also on sale during Amazon's October event.