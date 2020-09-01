Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 announced: Bigger screens, improved hinge, enhanced software

We've seen glimpses of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, but today Samsung revealed it in full. Speaking of full, Samsung increased the front display from the measly 4.6 inch one with massive bezels to a full 6.2 inches that rivals other smartphones. It also increased the size of the main display, to 7.6 inches, while decreasing the bezels on the inside by 27%.
In addition to the display improvements, Samsung improved the hinge mechanism with a sweeper design like it incorporated into the Galaxy Z Flip so there are less chances of dust entering the hinge opening. There is still no S Pen support or dust/water resistant rating. We may see the S Pen on a future Fold, but I'm not sure Samsung will ever be able to protect the hinge from water splash.
Pre-orders start tomorrow and we should have a Z Fold 2 in hand later this morning for a 14-day review period. Availability begins on 18 September. I'll be exploring every aspect of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 so if there is anything in particular you want me to test then please leave a comment below. We'll see if I pre-order the Z Fold 2 myself, but the Surface Duo launches soon as well so there are serious innovations taking place at the high end of the smartphone market.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Main display: 7.6 inches, 2208 x 1768 pixels resolution (373 ppi), Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display, 22.5:18 aspect ration
- Cover display: 6.2 inches, 720 1680 pixels resolution (399 ppi), Super AMOLED, 21:9 aspect ratio
- Operating system: Android 10
- RAM: 12GB LPDDR5
- Storage: 256GB internal storage, UFS 3.1
- Cameras: 12MP rear f/2.4 telephoto, 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle, and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide cameras (123 degrees field-of-view). 10MP f/2.2 selfie camera on the main screen. 10MP f/2.2 front-facing camera on the cover.
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/Galileo/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, MST
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Barometer, Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
- Battery: 4,500 mAh non-removable with fast wireless charging. Two batteries compose this capacity. Wireless PowerShare is also available.
- Dimensions (Folded): 68 x 159.2 x 16.8 mm (Hinge)–13.8 mm (Sagging).
- Dimensions (Unfolded): 128.2 x 159.2 x 6.9 mm (Frame)–6.0 mm (Screen)
- Weight: 282 grams
- Colors: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze
- Custom hinge color options: Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red, adn Metallic Blue
There are no RAM or internal storage choices, but buyers can select from one of four different color hinges. If I move ahead with ordering one, I would go with Mystic Black and a Metallic Blue hinge. Which option do you prefer?
While the hardware improvements look fantastic and Samsung has now had a few years to perfect these elements, the real question is around the software and how productivity will be enhanced with a Z Fold 2 in hand. Samsung showed off improvements in the software with Flex Mode, Capture View Mode, Auto Framing, Dual Preview, Multi-Active Window, improved App Pair, and more. The software is definitely an area I will be focusing on in my review.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a compelling new phone, but the landscape has also changed since the first Fold was released. LG has a few dual screen options while Microsoft's Surface Duo launches next week. As a fan of the LG V60 Dual Screen device, it's going to be a busy two weeks with the Z Fold 2.
